Who is Mia Regan? All about Romeo Beckham's girlfriend as couple make red carpet debut at British Fashion Awards 2021

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan made their first-ever red carpet appearance together at the 2021 British Fashion Awards on Monday at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Romeo Beckham, age 19 and son of Victoria Beckham, wore a black drapper tailored suit with a leather brogue shoe.

Model Mia Regan, also age 19, wore a black outfit donned with fringes at the bottom of the Proenza Schouler dress. She completed her look with black block heels and a feathered yellow purse.

Mia Regan's life and career

Mia Regan, born on November 19, 2002, is currently a model at Storm Models, and her modeling talents can be seen on her Instagram feed. Regan, also known as Mini Moocher, not only has the ability to style and portray an outfit, but also knows how to edit it into a collage, one that's fashioned with her own aesthetic.

Mia Regan poses in an all Gucci outfit (image via Mimimoocher)

She could also be seen in Victoria Beckham's latest collection. Mia's own funky and vibrant taste of fashion is evident in her Instagram posts and stories.

Mia seems to be very close to Romeo's mother, the Spice Girls actress, Victoria Beckham, as well as the rest of the family. Mia was even assisted by Victoria for her recent red carpet look, on which she commented:

"Even just talking about what I'm wearing with her, what nails and make-up I'm going to go for, it's nice to have that figure."

A look into Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham's relationship

Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan's dating rumors were confirmed to be true in September of 2019, when Mia posted on her Instagram wishing Beckham a happy 17th birthday.

Bekham has also shared an anniversary post on Instagram with a series of selfies of the pair, complete with the caption “Happy 1 year mooch love u so much." This pretty much acknowledged to the public that Mia Regan and Romeo started dating on May 3, 2019.

As mentioned earlier, Mia Regan has gotten very close to the Beckham family. Starting with the support for Victoria Beckham's creative ventures, plus spending holidays with the Beckhams, and even joining a family vacation to Italy and staying at a resort in Puglia, Borgo Egnazia in July.

Mia Regan and Romeo Beckham have even went on a mini-trip to Paris together, as well as some other local trips to the seaside town of Cornwall.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider