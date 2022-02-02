Who is Darin Brooks? All about Kelly Kruger's husband as couple welcome second child together

Kelly Kruger and Darin Brooks recently welcomed their second baby. Their daughter Gemma Wynter Brooks was born on January 29 in Los Angeles. Gemma weighed 9 lbs, 13 oz., and measured 21 inches at birth.

While speaking to People, Brooks said:

“We are just overjoyed! We couldn’t be happier! We always wanted a sibling for Everleigh because I gave my older brother, and Kelly has an older brother and two stepsisters. So we were excited to be able to give Everleigh a sibling, and when we found out it was a girl, it was perfect because Everleigh is just so awesome, caring, strong, and such a personality.”

Kelly Kruger said she could not wait to see Gemma’s personality and who she would become. The actress also said that becoming a mother for the second time is more emotional because she now knows what to expect with everything.

While talking about their daughters' names, the pair said that Gemma and Wynter were always their two top first names, and the full name was decided by their daughter Everleigh. The couple shared the news of Kruger’s pregnancy in August 2021.

Kelly Kruger and Darin Brooks began dating in 2010 and tied the knot in March 2016. They welcomed their first child in September 2019.

In brief about Kelly Kruger’s husband

Darin Lee Brooks is most popular for his appearance as Max Brady on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives. He is also known for his performances as Alex Moran on the Spike TV sitcom Blue Mountain State and Wyatt Spencer on the CBS soap opera, The Bold and the Beautiful.

The 37-year-old made his acting debut with a theater program in high school and played the role of Rapunzel’s prince in his high school’s production of Into the Woods.

Brooks then joined acting classes, started modeling, and worked as an extra in movies. He was discovered by casting director Kathy Henderson, and after shifting to Los Angeles, California, he took acting classes at Ivana Chubbuck Studios.

The Honolulu, Hawaii native then auditioned for soap operas One Life to Live and The Young and the Restless. He was cast as Max Brady on NBC’s Days of Our Lives, followed by his appearance as Alex Moran on Spike TV’s Blue Mountain State.

Brooks then appeared as Mr. Blake Owens on the teen drama web series Miss Behave. He played the role of Wyatt Spencer on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful in 2013.

