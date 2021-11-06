Addison Rae pregnancy rumors: Fans congratulate the ‘Obsessed’ singer under her TikTok comment section 

Rumors are flooding online that TikTok sensation Addison Rae is pregnant. This is not the first time the 21-year-old has been reported to be pregnant. Since the beginning of the week, Addison Rae’s TikTok comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages regarding her pregnancy.

Addison Rae is alleged to be pregnant after she announced it on her private Instagram account.

Comments under her latest TikTok videos read:

“CONGRATS, so excited for the baby.”

“Congrats on the pregnancy babe.”

Another comment read:

“I’m so excited for the pregnancy.”

Addison Rae does not clarify pregnancy rumors

To clarify the pregnancy rumors, the He’s All That actress is not pregnant. The viral hoax started with TikToker @oldrod deciding to start a rumor that the singer- actress was expecting.

Old Rod posted another TikTok where he explained the reason for starting the rumor. He said:

“I really want to start a big confusing rumour for no reason at all. Like why don’t we all just comment on Addison Rae’s posts congratulating her on her pregnancy. Like what’s stopping us from confusing people that aren’t in on the joke? Let’s make videos, posts and tweets congratulating her #CongratsAddison.”

At the time of writing the article, the aforementioned video had reached close to 87,000 views.

The video platform user attempted to make the rumor viral online, proving to be a success. People worldwide began questioning whether the TikTok star was pregnant.

Despite the TikToker admitting to creating a fake claim, followers of Addison Rae continued to flood Addison Rae’s TikTok comment section. A few pointed out that the pregnancy rumor was a “bad idea” and some fans believed OldRod was simply calling Rae fat.

A few displeased followers of Rae stated online:

“I’m sure this is meant to be harmless but it can come across as calling her fat."

“Joking about girls being pregnant is a bad idea… they’re gonna think people are body shaming them.”

“People on the internet really have nothing better to do with their lives, just shut up and let her be.”

Another comment read:

“Just because she’s an influencer you think you can do anything to her without affecting her feelings? Disgusting behaviour.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

At the time of writing this article, Addison Rae had not taken to social media denying the rumors. She has been regularly posting on her Instagram stories as well.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar