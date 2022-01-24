Spice Girls' reunion reportedly set to take place at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding

The Spice Girls are reportedly going to have a reunion as all five members will be present at the grand Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz wedding.

Victoria Beckham's oldest son, 22, finally has the nuptials he had long dreamt of this April. According to reports, his mother has invited all her ex-bandmates to attend the function on Brooklyn's big day.

All about the Spice Girls reunion

The Spice Girls (Image via Terry McGinnis/Getty Images)

According to The Sun on Sunday, the British girl group, which comprised of Melanie Brown/Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie Chisholm/Mel C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice), and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice), will be reuniting for the special occasion on April 9.

As per an insider, the four Spice Girls, who have received their invitations and are looking forward to catching up, might opt to wear dresses designed by their former bandmate, Victoria Beckham. The source noted:

"It was a lovely invitation, and the girls are all excited to attend. It will be the first time they have all been together socially for some time, so they are looking forward to the chance to really catch up. While Nicola has opted to wear two Valentino dresses on the big day, they will have their pick of Victoria Beckham dresses if they like."

The five pop culture icons of the 1990s (Image via John Stanton/Getty Images)

The girl group was formed in 1994 through auditions held by father-and-son duo Bob and Chris Herbert to compete with boy bands popular in the UK at the time. Singing to Virgin Records, the girls released their hit debut single, titled Wannabe, in 1996.

While their debut album, Spice (1996), sold over 23 million copies and became the best-selling album by a female group in history, their follow-up album Spiceworld (1997) sold over 14 million copies worldwide.

Five months after the release of the comedy-drama featuring the girls, named Spice World (1997), Halliwell left the group, resulting in weaker sales of Forever (2000), the only album by the group that did not feature Halliwell. After entering a hiatus in 2000, the group reunited for two concert tours in 2007 and 2019.

The bestselling girl group of all time, who sold 100 million records worldwide and won several Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, among others, are arguably the 'most widely recognized group since the Beatles.'

Edited by Yasho Amonkar