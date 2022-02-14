Meta/FatherLLC’s Talknow Jacket: Where to buy and more about the jacket that's a tribute to streetwear history

Meta/FatherLLC recently unveiled its latest Talknow Jacket. The latest release pays homage to the history of perpetual streetwear and varsity jackets.

The launch will be subsequent to the release of October Pink sneakers which were introduced last year. The sneakers were based on the label's "living in question" theme. The latest release aims to take a similar idea ahead.

Hoyee Li of Starwalk entered into a partnership with emerging creative designer Jose Wong and started Meta/FatherLLC.

All about Meta/FatherLLC’s Talknow Jacket: Where to buy and more

The idea behind crafting the jacket revolves around the concept of “living in question.” Following the first look of Meta/FatherLLC’s Talknow Jacket, the piece is expected to arrive in the coming weeks via FatherLLC’s official website.

The budding label continues to explore streetwear and urban youth subcultures. Thus, the brand’s new Talknow jacket is an homage to Kanye West’s fossilized Pastelle label.

The outerwear is thereby a tribute to the Pastelle Varsity Jacket, which continues to be a cryptic and undeciphered piece of streetwear history.

The limited edition piece will showcase a cropped silhouette 100% made of blue wool. Further, the outerwear is highlighted by its rib-like pattern, red leather panels and zippers.

Made with two distinct shades of blue, the garment possesses additional detailing in the form of a “META” motif at the chest, which is embossed with yellow. Alongside, the “?” logo appears at the rear in yellow chain stitching. The apparel is furnished with black on the collar.

The vibrant red-orange finish on the pockets and towards the upper end of the sleeves make the piece even more appealing. Each article comes with Halloween costume packaging and a satirical note on consumerism in streetwear.

In other news, Wu-Tang Clan dropped its varsity jacket recently, which ranges from $249 to $299. It was made in six different colorways.

Not long ago, Michael Strahan also released its line of varsity jackets in collaboration with Carl Banks, a former NFL player. The prices for the pieces ranged from $185 to $220, designed for both men and women.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul