Michael Strahan x Carl Banks' Super Bowl LVI collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more

Michael Strahan, a former NFL player who was with the New York Giants team for 15 years, has an unexpected collaboration coming up with Carl Banks, also a former NFL player.

The two have partnered up again, but this time not as part of the New York Giants team, but for a clothing line. The players have partnered up for a 'Bowl LVI' collection which brings together two brands 'MSX' by Michael Strahan and 'Starter' commonly known as 'G-III' by Carl.

Michael Strahan had previously worked with G-II in 2020 with a group designed to honor the NFL's 100th season. The collection was a huge success and brought huge benefits to the label. Starter is currently collaborating with Strahan for the MSX x Starter collaboration.

Michael Strahan x Carl Banks: All about the MSX's NFL x Starter Super Bowl collection

The collection will include observe jackets, varsity jackets, T-shirts, hoodies, and ladies' varsity jackets as well. The price for the collection will range from $50 to $220.

The Varsity jackets will retail for $195- $220 for men and $185 for women. Hoodies will retail for $120, while T-shirts will range between $50 to $75. The observe jackets will be around $135- $155 USD.

The collection is curated by graphic artist Brian Begley, and evokes the theme of Los Angeles' sundown and the Hollywood skyline.

The release date for the collection is February 5, 2022, and it will be available at Fanatics/NFL store, Sheikh, Dick's Sporting Items, The NFL Expertise, and the online website shop.MichaelStrahan.com.

Giving the reason behind the collaboration for the Super Bowl collection, Michael Strahan, in an interview with WWD, said:

“The Tremendous Bowl was a big second in my profession, and since Los Angeles is internet hosting this yr, we knew as a model that we needed to go even larger with our NFL licensed recreation day attire.” “We designed loud and proud prints and patterns to characterize our pleasure.”

On the other hand, Banks is also super- excited about this collaboration and expressed his happiness by saying:

“Starter has been a pioneer of sports activities and vogue throughout the retail trade for many years.”

He further added:

“Bringing this distinctive collaboration to one of many greatest sports activities phases on this planet with my former teammate and now enterprise associate is an absolute thrill for me and G-III,” mentioned Banks."

The new collection is clearly aimed at NFL fans, and with the Superbowl fast approaching, one can expect the apparel to sell like hot cakes.

