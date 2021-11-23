How much is Michael Strahan worth? Fortune explored as GMA anchor set to go to space aboard Blue Origin flight

Blue Origin has announced the launch of television personality Michael Strahan, and a few other paying customers, into space. The takeoff is planned for December 9, when Strahan will be launched with Laura Shepard Churchley into space. The launch will be streamed live from West Texas.

Since Strahan and Churchley will be honorary guests on the trip, they don’t have to pay the price usually charged by Jeff Bezos’ company for flights to the end of the atmosphere. The other people joining them are Dylan Taylor, Evan Dick, Lane Bess and Cameron Bess.

Blue Origin reported that for the first time, their flight on the New Shepard rocket will include all six people it can carry. The passengers will be taken to the end of the atmosphere, where they will fly around for some time and return after the short trip.

According to Blue Origin, the short trips into space will promote their vision of several individuals living and working in space for Earth’s benefit. Jeff Bezos said the space trips help with funding for those who live and work in space.

Exploring Michael Strahan's life and net worth

Michael Strahan is a popular television personality, journalist, and former professional football player. He played 15 seasons with the New York Giants in the National Football League.

According to celebritynetworth.com, the 50-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $65 million. He earns around $17 million from being a t.v. host and having endorsements, and also earned around $60 million from his NFL career. His highest-earning season in the NFL was in 2002-2003, when he was paid $20.6 million.

During his divorce proceedings with Jean Muggli in 2007, their Montclair, New Jersey mansion was ordered to be auctioned off, by the court. It was valued at $3.6 million and the sales were distributed evenly between both parties. Michael Strahan then paid $1.665 million in August 2008 for a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo in lower Manhattan. He later sold it for $2.4 million in 2014.

Michael Strahan also sold another mansion in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood for $21.5 million in 2015. The mansion was built in 2013 and is a 15,600 sq. ft. home sitting on a one-acre lot with a 59-foot swimming pool, a huge lawn, and some trees.

Michael’s Los Angeles home has a library, home theater, prohibition-style wine cellar with drinking lounge, gym, game room, and sauna. The house has nine bedroom suites and 14 bathrooms. Strahan purchased it for $16 million in 2013 and was engaged to Nicole Mitchell Murphy at the time.

