How to buy Palace x Calvin Klein x Vans Authentic skate shoes? Release date and more about the Calvans

The ongoing partnership between Calvin Klein and Palace now adds another skateboarding company, Vans. As the part of its CK1 Palace lookbook, Calvin Klein unveiled a closer look of the Palace x Calvin Klein x Vans Authentic “Calvans" skate shoes.

The forthcoming shoes will be released together with CK1 Palace collection that comprises of solid blue and black denim jackets, stamped sweatshirts, knee-length denim shorts, hoodies, co-branded socks, camisoles, easy-fitting jeans, sports brassieres, meshed tanks, graphic printed t-shirts, co-branded skateboards, and much more.

Details of all-white Palace x Calvin Klein x Vans Authentic skate shoes

Palace x Calvin Klein x Vans Authentic skate shoes (Image via Calvin Klein)

The trio have recreated the classic Vans Authentic silhouette in white canvas. The pure white uppers are adorned with the black graphic prints of “CALVANS” all over. The co-branded graphics nicely combine the customary typeface of both the labels.

Separating the uppers from the mid and outer soles, the shoes are contoured with a thick black lining. The white midsoles of the skate shoes are banded together with the white outer soles.

Further, the all-white eyestays appear perfectly blended with the white canvas. Adjacent to the eyestays, a similar white-hued lace arrangement has been added for the finishing touches. Lastly, the white fabric tags of the Vans are stitched on the lateral sides of the pairs.

All skating enthusiasts can take a closer look at the upcoming “Calvans” via Calvin Klein’s official website. The skate shoes will see their global release on April 8, alongside the launch of the full CK1 Palace collection.

Just like all the other pieces in the collection, the shoes will be available for purchase via Calvin Klein’s online store as well as Palace’s web store. Apart from this, they can be bought at various offline locations of London, New York, and Los Angeles.

What else is happening with Palace?

Palace have come up with various significant collaborations this year, one of which was with Mercedes-AMG. The two recently introduced their second collaborative car and a capsule collection, after acknowledging the success of their first collab launch in 2021.

Palace Skateboards’ Lev Tanju reimagined the classic models of Mercedes-AMG in four distinct hues that were dedicated to four major cities around the world. The four were labeled as Tiger London, Sunset Los Angeles, Space Horse Tokyo, and Neon Fade New York. In addition to cars, the duo also released a capsule apparel collection.

