Palace X Calvin Klein: What to expect from the brands' Spring 2022 collaboration

Palace X Calvin Klein. You might not have seen this coming. The two brands have come together in an iconic collaboration that is sending shockwaves through the fashion industry.

Palace x Calvin Klein teased a short video on April 1, 2022 with Dame Joan Collins commenting that she wouldn't wear it herself but she liked it. Nobody knew what she was talking about but many fans suspected it to be a joke for April's Fools Day after the Palace x Supreme Prank. However, the official Tri-Ferg logo of the Palace with the branding of "Calvin Klein" and "Palace" released just one day later, ending the speculation.

Calvin Klein updated their social media profiles on April 4, 2022, with the Tri-Ferg logo as their profile picture as well. Palace and Calvin Klein then confirmed fans' hopes with a giant billboard sporting the co-branded traingular symbol.

The brands recently announced that the joint collection, named CK1 Palace, will launch on April 8, 2022.

What can we expect from Palace x Calvin Klein collaboration

Palace, one of the most popular skateboarding and apparel brands in London, was founded by Lev Tanju in 2009. They have partenered with brands like Ralph Lauren, Reebok, Adidas, Dover Street Market, Vans, Moschino and Umbro in the past, proving their merit to go the extra mile. This collaboration with Calvin Klein might just be their most popular.

The duo has launched a collaborative video of the tie-in weaving through narratives of people in key landmarks of London and New York. Celebrating the two metropolises through their launch, the brands want to showcase their heritage.

The five and a half minute promo video features cameos from Pet Shop Boys and Willem Dafoe. The video features pieces from the collection such as tees, crewnecks, denim jackets, sweaters, and underwear. The CK1 Palace fragrance will be something to look forward to considering how CK One has a cult following.

The logos of the brands have been tied harmoniously with each other in all of the showcased pieces. The font and visuals have been carefully crafted to highlight the vision of both partners. This campaign has also outdone itself in terms of diversity and inclusivity.

For now, we can expect the collection to be all-rounded with apparel and accessories. According to Calvin Klein, you will be able to buy the Palace X Calvin Klein collection on the commercial websites of both brands. You can also visit their stores to pick your favorites after the launch.

