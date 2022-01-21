How did Ralph Lauren get his logo? Brand history explored as it unveils Team USA's Olympic uniforms

Ralph Lauren is ready with Team USA’s Olympic uniforms, which it recently unveiled. The uniforms are designed for the Opening Ceremony of both Olympics and Paralympics Winter Games 2022.

The Winter Games will be hosted by Beijing, China, for 2022. The opening ceremony is set for Friday, February 4, whereas February 20 is the date for the closing ceremony.

Ralph Lauren has been the official clothier of Team USA since 2008.

Ralph Lauren's history and logo

American fashion house Ralph Lauren was established in 1967. Ralph Rueben Lifshitz is the founder of the brand.

The designer, born on October 14, 1939, in New York, built one of the most successful fashion empires. Initially, he designed a neckwear line, which became a part of American Elite clothing.

He designed and launched his first menswear line in 1968, followed by a womenswear line in 1971. He came out with his signature mesh sports shirt in 1972, marking the advent of the brand into classic status. Today, the brand needs no introduction.

Now, the brand now makes a variety of products, including apparel, shoes, fragrances, furniture, and accessories.

Ralph Lauren's logo

The brand’s logo, which is famous as Polo Pony, has become one of the most recognizable images in the fashion industry. But its existence also has a story. In 1971, the designer picked out the logo during a charity event. He was impressed by the tie patterns, and this is when he realized that Polo Pony would make an excellent trademark.

Later, the designer embroidered the brand's motif on the cuffs of women’s shirts, perceiving it as an elegant decoration. Then, after long experiments with dimensions, he perfected the current version of the monogram in 1974.

The monogram shows a rider sitting on a running horse with a club in his right hand. This reflects zestfulness and high-spirits, that are the key principles of the brand. The black and white colors used for the logo signify classic simplicity.

The banner, written as “Polo Ralph Lauren,” is also widely recognized. This first came into view in 1993 alongside the Polo sports line. The company didn’t change the font style, prioritizing its proprietary typography.

All about Team USA’s Olympic uniforms

Ralph Lauren introduced their collection of Olympic uniforms in tandem with Team USA athletes.

The athletes who joined the launch campaign include the following:

Aja Evans (bobsled)

Rico Roman (sled hockey)

Hilary Knight (ice hockey)

Maame Biney (short track speed skater)

Jason Brown (figure skating)

Jamie Anderson (snowboarding)

Shaun White (snowboarding)

Alysa Liu (figure skating)

Ryan Cochran-Siegle (alpine skiing)

The primary theme of the ensembles are red, white, and blue. All the Opening Ceremony uniforms are designed and produced in the U.S.

The uniform coat is accompanied by a mid-layer jacket, pants, boots, and gloves. They are crafted using recycled polyester fiber from post-consumer plastic bottles. This endeavor shows brand’s unanimity with sustainable fashion.

The jacket has Intelligent Insulation technology, which uses responsive fabric that expands and forms a layer of insulation in cold temperatures.

The purpose behind using Intelligent Insulation is to make jacket suitable for all seasons, as the jacket will itself adjust the temperature differences.

