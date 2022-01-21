What is Tom Ford's net worth? Fortune explored as brand launches Ocean Plastic Sport Watch

Tom Ford, siding with sustainability, launched its Ocean Plastic Sport watch. As the name makes it clear, the watch is completely made with recycled ocean plastic.

The American brand launched its timepieces on January 18. This is the first automatic sports watch that is designed out of recycled plastic.

The brand first released the exceptional Ocean Plastic range in late 2020. Since then, several colors and styles have been introduced, considering its demand.

What is Tom Ford's net worth?

CelebrityNetWorth reported that the American fashion designer and film director, Tom Ford, has a net worth of $500 million. He earned this not only by his eponymous brand but also by operating as the creative director for Gucci and YSL.

Thomas Carlyle Ford, more popularly known as Tom Ford, was born on August 27, 1961 in Austin, Texas. Both his parents, Shirley Burton and Thomas David Ford, worked as estate agents. After working as an actor for some time, Tom completed his graduation in architecture, and it was only during his graduation years he discovered his passion for fashion.

His enthusiasm and consistency for fashion paid off. Tom started by working with American designer Cathy Hardwick, and from there, he switched to the brand, Perry Ellis. After this, the Golden Gate opened for Tom, which landed him in Milan as the chief women's ready-to-wear designer for Gucci. This was his most significant break.

Progressively from womenswear, he also began to design menswear and shoes. Besides being the Design Director for Gucci, he also became the Creative Director for YSL, after the former acquired the latter in 1999.

In 2006, the designer finally launched his brand “Tom Ford”, after parting from Gucci in 2004. Since then Tom has been climbing up the ladder of success. The brand now offers a wide range of products, including clothing, fragrances, cosmetics, footwear, and much more.

The founder owns a splendid collection of real estate. In 2019, Tom and Richard spent $18 million to purchase a four-story New York City townhouse.

Tom also owns a $40 million Holmby Hills mansion in Los Angeles. Furthermore, he also owns a 20,000+ acre ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Diving in to Tom Ford's Ocean Plastic Sport Watch

The Ocean Plastic Sport timepiece is available for $1495, whereas the non-sports variant of the same costs $995.

Tom Ford Timepieces’ creation Tom Ford 002 Ocean Plastic Sport Watch, is the first automatic watch made entirely from recycled ocean plastic. Alongside the timepieces, its packaging is also done with recycled paper and plastic.

As stated, each timepiece of this series uses around 35 bottles of recycled plastic waste. The brand’s attempt towards sustainable fashion is not new.

With this endeavor, the brand also made its debut in automatic timepieces. The 002 Ocean Plastic is available in two styles — all-black and all-white.

The all-black piece has super LumiNova numerals designed over a matte black dial, complete with a Tom Ford jacquard black strap. While the all-white variant is made using a matte white dial topped with glossy black numerals, again complimented with a white jacquard strap. Finishing the look with a final sporty touch of brushed stainless steel buckle.

These round watches are produced in a dial size of 43 mm, along with stainless steel case backs. Other color choices for the black dial variant are yellow, blue, orange, and white.

Since the launch of the Ocean Plastic range in 2020, subsequent editions have included timepieces with interchangeable braided straps in deep blue, bright yellow and hot pink color options.

The Ocean Plastic Sport Watch range is inspired by environmental conservation. By promoting such innovative ideas, the brand is leading its future to sustainable growth.

