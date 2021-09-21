Who was Richard Buckley? Relationship with husband Tom Ford explored, as fashion journalist dies at 72

On September 19, renowned fashion journalist and editor, Richard Buckley passed away at the age of 72. Buckley was married to fashion designer and filmmaker Tom Ford. According to an official statement by Tom’s team, Richard died at their LA property from natural causes.

The statement read,

“It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley.”

It further added,

“Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles last night with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a prolonged illness.”

Richard Buckley was Tom Ford's long-term partner, and the two married in 2014. The couple has an eight-year-old son, Alexander John “Jack” Buckley Ford.

Who was Tom Ford’s husband, Richard Buckley?

Tom Ford with late husband Richard Buckley (Image via Larry Bussaca/Wireimage)

Richard Buckley was reportedly born in late 1948, which pegs his age at around 72 at the time of his passing. According to Vogue, Buckley was born in Binghamton, New York. However, he grew up in places like France and Germany, as well. Richard Buckley attended the University of Maryland in late 1960s in Germany's Munich.

While not much is publicly known about Buckley’s background and history, People claims that his career as a fashion journalist started at New York Magazine in 1979. Richard Buckley also worked at New York Magazine, Vanity Fair, Mirabella and Italian Vogue. Furthermore, in 1999 (at the age of 43) Richard assumed the position of editor in chief of Vogue Hommes International.

According to multiple sources, Richard Buckley is worth an estimate of $20 million.

When did Tom Ford and Richard Buckley meet?

The couple met at a 1986 fashion show in New York. A month after their first meeting, Tom Ford and Richard Buckley moved in together. They married when same-sex marriage was legalized in 2014.

In a 2017 interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Tom Ford recalled his first meeting with his late husband, Richard.

Ford said,

“Our eyes locked, and within a month, we were living together. We have been together ever since.”

Ford also labeled it "love at first sight."

Richard Buckley’s illness

Also Read

After only three years of them moving in together, Richard was diagnosed with throat cancer. In 2012, he went through a surgical procedure to mitigate it. It is not clear if his demise was related to his cancer or whether he was cancer-free at the time of death.

The couple was together for 35 years and welcomed their son through surrogacy in 2012.

Sportskeeda now has an exclusive Facebook page for Pop Culture. Check out here!

Edited by Siddharth Satish