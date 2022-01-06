5 must-have Michael Kors products that will elevate your style in seconds

Michael Kors is a brand that blends fashion and luxury seamlessly. Over the years, it has successfully created a market for itself, thanks to the uniqueness it offers to fashion lovers globally.

Michael Kors offers a wide range of products, from handbags and wallets to watches and shoes.

Here are five classic pieces from Michael Kors that are must-haves for every fashion enthusiast.

Five staple accessories from Michael Kors

1) Greenwich Small Color Block Logo and Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag

Costing $298.00, 'Greenwich Small Color Block Logo and Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag' does more than just carry your daily tidbits. Sleek and classy, the bag's an accessory that most swear by.

2) Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé Bangle

These versatile Precious Metal-Plated Sterling Silver Pavé bangle can spice your overall OOTD (Outfit of the Day). At $250.00, this bangle does more than just sparkle. It elevates the party look and is a necessity for evening dinners.

3) Hamilton Legacy Large Leather Belted Satchel

The Hamilton Legacy Large leather belted satchel is an accessory that goes with every mood. Priced at $498.00, the satchel may put a dent in your bank account, but it'll be worth it.

4) Selena metallic Snake Embossed Leather Platform Sandal

Selena metallic Snake embossed leather platform sandals are a must-have if one wishes to make a statement. These beautifully designed pairs will be a favorite for all seasons. It's priced at $165.00.

5) Oversized Lennox Pavé Gold-Tone Watch

The Oversized Lennox Pavé Gold-tone watch will make you look more elegant and timeless. Bring in multifariousness to the wardrobe with just $550.00 per piece.

Not all brands can offer an effortless mix of vogue and grandeur, but Michael Kors does, and that too without breaking a sweat. The high-fashion brand is a conversation starter with its launches each year.

For years, Michael Kors' classic pieces have been enthralling women in the fashion world and beyond. Hopefully, the list above will too.

Also Read Article Continues below

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda does not support harming or killing animals for any reason. Buying/selling leather and other animal-related products is completely subjective to viewers' opinion.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha