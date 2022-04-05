Supreme x Dickies Spring 2022 collaboration: Where to buy, release date, and more about the collection

Supreme has been focused on collaborating with amalgamating their streetwear styles and other thematics this year. Previously, the brand collaborated with Aeon Flux, The North Face, Nate Lowman, and Burberry in March 2022. The label is teaming up with Dickies for a Spring 2022 collaboration with the new month.

On April 4, 2022, the brand made a press release regarding the upcoming Spring 2022 collection in collaboration with Dickies, which will officially be released on April 7, 2022, on the official site of Supreme.

More about the upcoming Supreme x Dickies Spring 2022 collaboration

Working closely with the American workwear label, Dickies' signature items are arranged in Supreme's reinterpretation with the mood of workwear and relaxed styles in the city life of the workers.

The two labels make a powerful duo and offer a full range of minimal apparel in workwear to get back to their skateboarding roots. The special-edition range will comprise jackets, short-sleeved shirts, work shorts, work pants, and belts.

The latest collection builds upon the established styles of the work-wear label seen through the lens of the streetwear label, leading with the Eisenhower jacket. The Eisenhower Jacket is introduced in four colorways with the detailing of side stripes.

The jacket is available in brown, red, sea green, and gray colorways, with contrast stripes going on the lateral sides of the jacket from collar to cuffs.

The collection theme continues with a take on short-sleeved work shirts in the same color pattern as the Eisenhower jacket. The shirt features a polo collar in a monochromatic color to the shirt and panel stripe detailing in contrasting colors.

The gray color contrasts with the black stripe detailing, the brown color contrasts with the neon orange stripe detailing, and the red color is determined by the lavender purple stripe detailing. Lastly, the sea-green colored detailing contrasts with the military green stripe detailing.

The collection's trousers continued the theme with a take on the Original 874 Work Pants in the same color scheme as the one above, with a co-branding logo embossed upon the back of the pocket.

Supreme Drops @dropsdotgg Supreme x Dickies it set to release for Week 7 Supreme x Dickies it set to release for Week 7 https://t.co/dh9Aov8fh2

The work shorts are in a 13" loose fit with multi-use pockets with lateral side strips from belt buckles to the hem and a co-branding logo upon the rear of the pocket to mark a collaborative effort.

Both the Original 874 work pants and work shorts are constructed of twill fabric which can be held up in both skateparks and tough work environments.

The collection was given a well-rounded finish with the addition of military buckle web belts in the same color scheme as those above. The belt is given a cotton web material that can be cut down if too lengthy and has an antique nickel finish.

The Supreme x Dickies Spring 2022 collection will be released globally on the e-commerce website of the streetwear brand Supreme on April 7, 2022, at 11:00 am EDT in the United States of America, while Japan will see a later release April 9, 2022, at 11:00 am JST.

