Supreme X Burberry: Everything you need to know about the collaboration

Burberry and Supreme’s long circulating rumors have finally become a reality. Rumors of their collaboration have been spreading like wildfire on social media since January.

The alliance came to light with a social media post from ASAP Nast which he shared on March 4 via Instagram.

Since the start of 2022, the American streetwear fashion label has been energetically collaborating with various brands including Louis Vuitton and Nike. Well-recognised fashion designer Tremaine Emory has also joined Supreme as the new creative director in February this year.

More about Burberry x Supreme’s partnership

The two fashion labels once again piqued everyone’s curiosity after a recent Instagram post by the American rapper, ASAP Nast. In his new post, the rapper wore a Nova Check patterned, beige-colored denim jacket, along with similar trousers.

Both the jacket and the pair of trousers were embroidered with the signature trademarks of the two brands in a peachy-pink color, confirming the long awaited partnership. The denim outfit is the perfect treat for the Burberry aficionados as it features the label’s signature black, white and red check pattern.

With the latest designs, the streetwear fashion label celebrates the more than a century-old legacy of Burberry and pays homage to the historical check pattern of the British luxury house, established back in 1920.

The 31-year-old rapper posted snapshots on social media from Berlin, Germany. In the post, he tagged Supreme’s official Instagram handle, along with the new creative director of the label, Tremaine Emory. The caption on the post read, “We back let’s go!”

Although no official announcement has been made yet, the duo’s forthcoming collection is presumed to put forward outerwear and box logo t-shirts, trousers, and accessories.

Supreme Drops @dropsdotgg Close sneak peek at the Supreme x Burberry Box Logo t-shirt Close sneak peek at the Supreme x Burberry Box Logo t-shirt https://t.co/S07RKnYTGp

In related news, the British fashion house, which was initially hosting a runway show during London Fashion Week, is now hosting a live fashion show, currently scheduled to take place on March 11 in the city of Tower Bridge, London. Burberry’s latest runway show will be its first show with live onlookers in two years.

Edited by Gunjan