Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High: Where to buy, release date, and more 

American streetwear fashion label, Supreme, has joined hands with Nike to release a lineup called SB Dunk High shoes. Following its inaugural release of the season, Supreme has now returned to unveil its Nike SB Dunk High collaboration for Spring/Summer 2022.

The brand new set of shoes is designed exclusively for Supreme and will be introduced by the streetwear label under its "By Any Means" edition, which started back in 2008. The lineup is now finally ready to hit the stores.

In 2021, the longtime collaborative partners launched Cross Trainer Low and SB Dunk Low shoes together. Air Force 1 with the Box logo and Air Max Plus shoes were released as part of a collaboration in 2020.

All about the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High shoes

The collab’s “By Any Means,” Spring/Summer 2022 collection will be released on March 3, 11 a.m. EDT in the United States, followed by March 5, 11 a.m. JST in Japan. The limited-edition pair will be available for purchase exclusively on the streetwear label’s official web store.

The latest edition of SB Dunk High Sneakers will be released in three distinct colorways, which are “Black/White/Varsity Red,” “Navy/Red/White,” and “Varsity Maize/Pine Green/White.”

The newly made shoes possess a dual-toned, leather upper body adorned with various distinctive graphics embroidered all over. In addition to this, the tongue tags are detailed with special knitting. To make the pieces more appealing, bright red co-branded insoles are fitted in the shoes.

The colors of the lace arrangements are different for different pairs. Laces of red, yellow, and black colors are combined with blue, green, and white, respectively.

Keeping the comfort of the users in mind, the white-colored midsoles are assisted by Nike’s classic Zoom Air technology. Besides comfort, the advanced midsoles elevate the shoe. The shoes are finished with contrasting colored rubber outsoles.

The iconic Swoosh is embroidered on the sides, along with “Supreme Team” written on the heel tab. The pieces are also stamped with “By Any Means” on the heel.

In related news, SB Dunk High “New York Mets” are expected to be released soon. The pair's first look was recently unveiled.

Nike’s SB Dunk Low minimalist stone gray sneakers have also been in the news lately. Priced at 100 USD, the upcoming pair was teased via an Instagram account.

Edited by Danyal Arabi