Nike SB Dunk High: All you need to know about the “New York Mets” inspired sneakers 

Nike’s SB Dunk High Pro “New York Mets” sneakers were recently unveiled on Instagram.

The first look of the upcoming shoes was teased by Solebyjc on its Instagram account. The launch will be subsequent to the Phillies-colored SB Dunk Low, which was released by the sportswear giant last month.

The New York Mets is an American professional baseball team that belongs to New York City. The team competes in Major League Baseball, being the member of the National League East division.

All about Nike SB Dunk High "New York Mets" sneakers

Drawing inspiration from the New York Mets logo, the sneakers can be seen glazing around the Swoosh logo, which is blue and orange in color.

Alongside the team’s signature color combination, the Swoosh branding is prominently visible on the tongue tab, the sockliner, and the main lateral Swoosh is stitched with an outline which resembles jersey patches.

Furthermore, building its connection with the baseball team, the right sneaker possesses a red apple with the Mets skyline logo which reads “Home Run” to represent the home stadium’s giant apple that appears when a player taps all the bases after hitting a no-doubter.

The backside of the tongue showcases a purple circle with number seven embossed in it. This signifies the 7-train connecting Willets Point Blvd. station to both Flushing Main St. and Hudson Yards.

The midsole is capped off with a white sole, whereas the outsole is made of gum-rubber, which motivates the heel with a touch of pink bubblegum hue. A similar detail was also witnessed on the “Phillies” version of Nike SB Dunk High.

The gray base of the shoes is complimented with similar colored laces. On a closer look, the gray padded mesh of Dunk High gives it an appealing look.

Further details of the sneakers are yet to be revealed. The sportswear giant is expected to make an official statement about the shoes in the coming weeks. The pair will most likely be available on Nike’s official website.

In other news, the recently launched Phillies’ inspired SB Dunk Low was designed with light blue color as the base. It was decorated with burgundy hits on the Swoosh branding along with other Nike logos, which were similar to the MLB team’s uniforms from the 1980s.

Apart from this, the brand also introduced limited edition Dunk High “Year of the Tiger” sneakers as a part of its Chinese Lunar Year celebrations.

