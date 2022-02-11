Nike Valentine's Day Dunk Low: Where to buy, release date, and more about the pink sneakers

Nike has dunked us all in love with this new iteration of Dunk Lows in a Valentine's Day theme. If there's a day for frills, pinks, and tulles in a grown women's world, it's definitely Valentine's Day.

On February 14th 2022, women try to find love and build a fairytale that they have all dreamt about since childhood, and a shoe like this as a gift might create a perfect modern-day Cinderella moment. Flowers might wilt in a day, chocolate boxes might be finished in a week, but with these dunk lows you are looking for an investment of years.

Ummmmidkkk @Ummmmidkkk25 February 12 Nike dunk low “Valentines day”February 12 Nike dunk low “Valentines day” 📆February 12 https://t.co/3rN90E3Ass

All about Nike's Valentine's Day Dunk Low

The brand has been dropping Valentine's day themed sneakers this year, the first time we saw an iteration of Air Force 1, and now we see Nike dropping another themed shoe in an iteration of Dunk Lows. After the launch of AF1, they were quick to sell out on the website, and fans are now patiently yet excitedly waiting for the dunks to drop.

The most eye capturing feature on the shoes is undoubtedly the addition of frills along the lining of the Swoosh logo. This iteration of Dunks is constructed in multiple materials, the Swoosh being in suede, base in a twill, and a leather overlay finishing off the look.

The product description on the brand's website reads,

"It's hot. It's pink. It's 'Prime Pink'. Using OG colour blocking with premium leather and suede, a two-toned pink upper takes the 'Prime Pink' Dunk Low into a new, playful space. A tulle-like fabric outlines the Swoosh, adding a fine, delicate touch to a tried-and-true street icon."

The show is in hot pink colorways with hits of translucent and crimson pink on top. The shoe gives a bold yet girly esthetic to the shoe. There is a debossing of Nike on the tongue and rear of the shoes. Outsoles are colored in translucent pinks to round off the design.

The shoes will be dropping on February 12, 2022, on the official website of the brand and can be a perfect last-minute gift for all the guys who forgot about the day. The shoes will be retailing at a price of $120 USD or £109.95 euros.

Michael Audrey Myers @TinkerTrapfield Why those Vday Dunks got that freaky ass lingerie Lace round the swoosh Why those Vday Dunks got that freaky ass lingerie Lace round the swoosh 😂😂😂

Fans have decided to name these shoes in their own notorious ways by calling them "lingerie shoes" on Twitter. What are your thoughts on these shoes?

