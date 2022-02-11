Valentine's Day 2022: 12 zodiac-based gifts for her

This Valentine's Day, you can gift something to yourself, your best friends, your family, or to your better half. One thing is for sure is that this gift will make you feel better about yourself.

"What's your sign?" has been a go-to pick-up line for ages, and what can be a better way of saying, "you are my love from the stars" than gifts related to these signs? Valentine's Day may seem silly to some people, but it is a moment to express love with the beautiful act of giving gifts.

Another way people can feel better about themselves is through astrological signs. If you're someone who looks at zodiac signs to check your compatibility with a person, or your partner is a water-sign obsessed with zodiacs, then this Valentine's Day gift guide might be it for you.

Valentine's Day gifts for each zodiac sign

1) A gift for Saggitarius to embrace their bold side

Saggitarius celebrates its birthdays between November 22 and December 21, and they are considered the boldest fire signs. They aren't afraid to speak their mind but are always scared to show their emotions.

Such people need something bold and new, which will let them hide their emotions seen through their eyes. So here are the shades approved by Kim Kardashian West from Carolina Lemke for this Valentine's Day, available for $90.

2) Capricorn to embrace their ambitiousness

The Ulysse mini notebook cover (Image via Hermes)

Born between December 22 and January 19, Capricorns can be very ambitious and determined. They are, till the end, perfectionists. They plan things per their schedule, and you can help them make it all with a luxurious notebook cover from Hermes.

The Ulysse mini notebook cover can help you get penciled in the schedule of Capricorn's busy life and be their date next year, too, for Valentine's Day.

The Ulysse mini notebook cover is in Togo Calfskin, with a snap closure in palladium plated Clou de Selle. Retailing for $195, it can be availed in two colors, Vert-de Gris (Black) and Étoupe (Brown), at the Hermes website.

3) An Aquarius can only live with creativity

The passion for creativity can only flow through our minds when we have a soothing environment. If you're friends with an Aquarius, born between January 21 and February 19, you must be aware that they are often in their own head and creating eccentric ideas.

Thus, to always keep their aura clean and fresh, a Bulgari perfume might be the perfect gift. No doubt, an Aquarius will love it for a Valentine's Day gift.

The Bulgari Allegra Baciami Eau de Parfum is a new product launched just in time for Valentine's Day. It is inspired by the famous Italian love saying, "kiss me!." You get a floral ambery in Vanilla essence for just $230.

4) Pisces making love and romance celebrations

If someone only needs love and attention, they have got to be Pisces, born between February 20 and March 20. These people are incredibly loving, empathetic, and sensitive human beings, and they could use some good old love from you this Valentine's Day.

So here's something iconic as well as sweet, a Beyonce x Adidas Ivy heart collection's piece, the IVP Heart-Lip belt bag, which can be retailed for $90.

5) Aries need something adventurous

angie @xoxoangxe my valentines converse finally came! <3 my valentines converse finally came! <3 https://t.co/yA92YeNmDq

Ah, Aries, born between March 20 and April 20, our adventurous leader. Girls with this sign are passionate and determined to have fun, which is why a pair of Valentine's Day sneakers is the best gift for them.

Aries wear their hearts on their sleeves, but in this case, they wear sneakers on their feet. They can go on multiple adventures wearing these shoes, and a possible adventure might be with you.

These Converse sneakers, Chuck Taylor All Star lift platform with embroidered hearts, are available for $75.

6) Taurus needs luxury in gifts

Born between April 21 and May 21, Taurus needs something visually nice and luxurious. They would love for you to buy something which makes it seem you care for them and shower them with extra love.

This Les Main Hermes hand cream is a product that is both luxurious and visually nice. The cream has a balm-like texture which is non-oily and hydrating. The hand cream costs $95 and is available at the Hermes site and would make for a beautiful gift.

7) Gemini needs something versatile to complete her style

Born between May 22 to June 21, Gemini is very energetic, youthful, lively, and versatile. They need something to cheer them up throughout the day to maintain their energies.

This Balenciaga H2O bottle in black might be a win for you. The stainless-steel flask was launched in the Balenciaga "Objects" collection. The design is minimal and has the branding of "Balenciaga on one face of the bottle and "H2O" on the other. It retails for $170.

8) Cancer's can only relax when they're feeling warm inside and out

Born between June 22 to July 22, Cancer girls are homely. They need constant nurturing and a warm space to thrive in. They are mostly always caring for others and take satisfaction in others' happiness.

This Valentine's Day, you can surprise them by taking care of them and nurturing them by gifting a candle by Gucci. You can create a safe, peaceful, and warm space for them by giving a Blue Fumus Star Eye candle, which retails for $325 on the Gucci site.

9) Leo's need something glamourous for the evening

Leo, born between July 23 to August 21, is the most charming person in the room. They are the life of the party and love to be the center of attention. They need to dress and glam up accordingly.

You can gift them a big, bold red lipstick which will steal everybody's attention. This lipstick shade by Gucci Beauty can enhance your beauty, Goldie Red, Rouge De Beauté Brillant, which can be availed for $42 on the Gucci site.

Express your love this Valentine's Day with the color red from Gucci.

10) Virgo for years ahead of planning

If you ask Virgo, born between August 22 to September 23, they will tell you about their future plans most passionately. They will need a guaranteed future and practical gift that they can use in their everyday lives. So, what better way than a promise ring on this Valentine's Day?

This Serpent Viper Ring by Bulgari can make your Virgo feel on top of the world while sitting on a cloud nine. Retailing at $1400, it can guarantee love for a lifetime, a promise for the future.

11) Libra needs balance in its life

Born between September 24 to October 23, Libras are the most diplomatic, balanced, and adjusting personalities. They are confident in themselves and feel good in their skin, so a skincare gift for Valentine's Day will be perfect for them.

A high-quality toner for clarifying and cleansing the skin so that they always maintain confidence in their skin is a perfect gift for their personalities. On top of it, this is approved by Kylie Jenner.

The Kylie Skin Clarifying Exfoliating Toner is the perfect fit for your Libra bae and is available here for only $28.

12) Scorpio's are the sexiest creatures alive

Scorpios, born between October 24 to November 22, are known for their high s*x drive and passionate nature. They are edgy and wild and need something to embrace their wild side. Such people are mysterious in their own ways but also very private when it comes to their lives.

They will appreciate this coy, sultry gift on Valentine's Day from the luxury lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty by Rihanna. This Glossy Flossy Bustier in red is available here for $74.95.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

