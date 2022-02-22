×
Nike Dunk Low shoes: Where to buy, price, and more about minimalist sneakers

The first look of Nike Dunk Low sneakers in stone gray colorway (Image via Instagram/Chickenwop)
Shatakshi Gupta
ANALYST
Modified Feb 22, 2022 12:40 PM IST
Nike recently unveiled the latest edition of its iconic Dunk Low sneakers line. The upcoming edition takes a minimalist approach using several natural colors.

Initially, the sportswear giant launched its Nike Dunk range of sneakers almost four decades earlier, in 1985. Over the years, the brand has taken ahead of the legacy of the iconic footwear in different colors and designs.

The sportswear powerhouse recently released a limited edition Valentine's Day special Dunk Low sneakers in other news. The all-pink footgear was decorated with frills around the swoosh, stitched on the sides of the shoes. Each pair was priced at $120.

All about the Nike Dunk Low minimalist shoes

Priced at $100, the brand new Low silhouettes are designed in a cool, stone gray colorway. The shoes are expected to be released in the coming months. An Instagram account divulged the first look at the shoes. It is anticipated that the pair will be released via Nike's official website.

The latest footwear features a complete suede upper, created with Earth-toned hues. Earthy chrome is placed across the toebox, eyestays, and mudguards.

The classic Nike monogram is fitted on the tongue tab, alongside an all-black logo embroidered on the heel tab. The sides of the upper body are decorated with swooshes in gray. Further, the suede upper is complimented with a white midsole, followed by a black outsole.

The sneakers are detailed with a black swoosh border and a black interior lining. Last but not least, the pieces are finished with a cool gray lace arrangement.

Not long ago, Nike introduced its limited edition Dunk High “Year of the Tiger” shoes as a part of its Chinese Lunar Year celebrations.

Apart from this, the brand’s SB Dunk High sneakers were also recently unveiled. The pair drew inspiration from a professional American baseball team, the New York Mets.

Edited by Srijan Sen
