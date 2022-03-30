How to buy Aeon Flux X Supreme collection? Release date and more explored

American streetwear clothing and lifestyle label Supreme has rolled up their sleeves to make Gen Z nostalgic for their early years' dearest animated TV series, Aeon Flux.

Supreme always tends to broaden its horizons with eccentric collaborations. Earlier this month, the clothing retailer joined forces with British luxury label Burberry and a Las Vegas-based contemporary artist, Nate Lowman.

The 20th-century animation series first aired in 1991 on MTV's Liquid Television. One of the most heart-throbbing shows was the imagination of Korean-American animator Peter Chung.

Supreme x Aeon Flux collab evocative of Gen Z’s early years

Reminding millennials of their salad days, the collab has created a wide range of quirky apparel.

Extending the portfolio of its Summer Spring 2022 collection, the fashion label will launch dark-toned varsity jackets, vividly crafted sweaters, vibrant hoodies, energizing soccer jerseys, different shades of dainty t-shirts and capri-length baggy shorts.

The enthralling collab collection of Supreme x Aeon Flux will see a global launch via the label’s official website on March 31, 11 AM EDT in the United States, followed by April 2, 11 AM JST in Japan. All those belonging to the Aeon Flux cult must keep their eyes open to get their hands on their desired pieces before they stock up.

Elevating the streetwear style, the collab created exclusive Varsity jackets in two colorways. Both brown-red and all-black outerwear are peculiarly embroidered with the character’s animated figure. The rear side of the jacket is adorned with the assassin’s much-loved catchphrase, “Blink once you’re dead, Blink twice you’re dead.”

The themed pullovers are drawn in two distinct shades: tiffany blue and adorable black. Both the colorways are exquisitely knitted, with the assassin’s figure holding her rifle with both hands. Similar two rifles are also made on the back of the sweaters with Supreme branding underneath.

Moreover, the V-necked jerseys are also fashioned in two different colorways: brilliant blue-pink and timeless black-gray. Both colored jerseys are emblazoned with a full-length Aeon Flux’s stature.

The collab added five perky tones of zipped hoodies, including black, brown, tiffany blue, hot pink, and pure white, to match different preferences. All the hooded sweatshirts are impressed with the TV series’ iconography. A similar catchphrase of the character is illuminated on the rear side of the garment.

Next on the list are t-shirts, created in multiple colors, including black, brown, sky blue, and clear white. All the round-necked casual t-shirts are graphic printed with the series’s visual imagery and Supreme’s branding underneath.

The relaxed and roomy shorts are also constructed in three appealing color tones: black, brown, and blush pink.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar