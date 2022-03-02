“Who’s wearing this in summer?”: Internet divided after Balenciaga reveals SS22 collection

Balenciaga took to Instagram on February 28, 2022, for their Summer Spring 2022 campaign, which included a red carpet themed runway show set in a furturistic style. The Demna-helmed label collaborated with the Paris-based artist Claudia Mate to create the SS22 campaign.

The label put their models into the realm of CGI, which had pixelated pictures of models showcasing the outfits from their summer-spring 2022 collection.

However, some fans didn't think the outfits on the virtual models looked summery, considering they were covered in jackets.

One of the netizens commented upon the look, saying,

"but who's wearing that in the summer?"

Fans were disappointed by the looks worn by the CGI models and mocked the collection for the not-so-summery approach.

Fans react to Balenciaga's Summer Spring 2022 collection

Fans reaction to the summer spring 2022 collection by the label (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans were surprised by the jackets and coats in the collection, which is not traditionally what summer collections include. They were also concerned about what winterwear would look like if this was summer time clothing for the label.

A troll also mocked the dress by the label worn by the CGI of model Anita Pozzo.

A few fans suspected the upcoming entry of the label into the metaverse world or possibly an NFT collab.

As always, there are fans who admire the brand's new approach too.

More about the Balenciaga SS22 collection

Balenciaga @BALENCIAGA

Summer 22

Video by Claudia Maté

balenciaga.com/search?cgid=di… BalenciagaSummer 22Video by Claudia Maté BalenciagaSummer 22Video by Claudia Matébalenciaga.com/search?cgid=di… https://t.co/msHVmfVi3f

After the label's successful venture into the virtual world with the Autumn Winter presentation in 2020, the brand has tried to jog their memory with another attempt at a virtual runway show. They have teamed up with artist Claudia Mate to turn their latest collection into a digital campaign.

Artist Claudia Mate is known for her work with programming, interactive 3D, video, game design, sound, and VR, and she has reimagined the models in her signature style with quintessential Balenciaga looks.

Models for the campaign included Tommy Blue, Marie-Agnes Diene, Eugenie Bondurant, Abdou Diop, Gwen Lu, Zinedine El Ouzanni, Anania Orgeas, Aki Nummela, Minttu Vesala, Inti Wang, and Hansi Schmidt.

The collection seems to be a blend of retro and futuristic approaches. The campaign honors a spotlight over virtual reality characters wearing hourglass handbags, triplet handbags, and XX handbags, alongside ready-to-wear apparel, jewelry, footwear, and eyewear.

The looks combine with the season's most-wanted items on the list. Out of which the standout pieces are the Hardcrocs, the $6,050 Upcycled Biker Jacket, the Bat Rectangle sunglasses, and the Space Shoe in Gray colorway.

You can avail these items currently on the official site of the label and also in-store.

Edited by Sabika