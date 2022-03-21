How to buy Supreme X The North Face collection? Release date, and more about the collab

Supreme and The North Face have been known for their powerful work as a duo. Following their Fall 2021 collection, the duo have collaborated again for a Spring 2022 collection for this season called 'Rescue'.

The Supreme x The North Face Spring 2022 collection will be released in the United States of America on March 24, 2022, while it will observe a late release in Japan on March 26, 2022.

Supreme Drops @dropsdotgg Supreme x The North Face 'Rescue'



What do you think about this collaboration? Supreme x The North Face 'Rescue'What do you think about this collaboration? https://t.co/GH3TFZyVN7

The collection comprises a selection of functional wear integrating aesthetics from both the New York imprint, Supreme, and athletic outdoor wear specialist, The North Face.

More about Supreme x The North Face Spring 2022 collection

The North Face has one of the longest-standing partnerships with Supreme with their first historical collaboration being in 2007. Since then, the duo have collaborated on over 20 other collections.

Their recent Fall Winter 2021 collaboration resulted in a multitude of cultural moments, styles, and passionate followers. A few pieces were seen in the resale marketplace, resulting in enormous revenue gains for both the brands.

A mix of New York streetstyle wear with Californian outdoor wear expertise, has been seen multiple times during Supreme's season collaborations.

Supreme Drops @dropsdotgg



A new collaboration between Supreme and The North Face is set to release for Week 5



Stay tuned for further details soon and tell me what design you hope to see 🤔 Supreme x The North FaceA new collaboration between Supreme and The North Face is set to release for Week 5Stay tuned for further details soonand tell me what design you hope to see 🤔 Supreme x The North FaceA new collaboration between Supreme and The North Face is set to release for Week 5 🔥Stay tuned for further details soon 🔜 and tell me what design you hope to see 🤔 https://t.co/6mXvbhDqMX

Supreme has gained access to TNF's cutting-edge technology as well as archives in their recent years of collaborations, and with the new collaboration on the way, one can expect another hit.

In Supreme x The North Face's Spring 2022 collection, the duo has included some of the classics in the apparel line such as, Mountain Pro Jacket, Baltoro Jacket, Base Layer Long Sleeve Top, Mountain Pant, and Sketch Short Sleeve Top. The collection is rounded off with the addition of accessories such as Chugach 16 Backpack and Smith Sqaud MAG Goggles.

Leading the collaboration is the outerwear Baltoro Jacket. The Summit Series Rescue Baltoro Jacket is served in camo print, as well as, a few options in solid colors, including blue, black, and pink colorways. The jacket is made with a water-resistant material, constructed with nylon and 700 Fill down insulated baffles.

The second outerwear silhouette includes the Mountain Pro Jacket, which is available in colorways including, black, pink, and blue with another available in camo print. The Mountain Pro Jacket can be paired with Mountain Pant from the collection. The set is constructed with a water resistant three-layered polyshell material with sealed seams, and the signature printed logo tricot backing.

The final serve from the collection comes with the Base Layer Long Sleeve Top and the Sketch Short Sleeve Top. The tops are constructed with poly-elastane with a series of printed graphics and high density printed logos.

The designs from the collection are highlighted with 3M reflective branding on the back, and hood of the apparel pieces across the outerwear collection. Water-resistant quality found in the apparel makes it ideal to be worn in any rough weather conditions, including snow or rain.

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies SUPREME x THE NORTH FACE Drops Online This Thursday March 24th SUPREME x THE NORTH FACE Drops Online This Thursday March 24th 👀 https://t.co/6mzSW9ydRI

Coming onto to the accessories, the collaboration also featured the Summit Series Rescue Chugach 16 Backpack, which is also water-resistant, and is constructed with 420D and 840D recycled nylons. Finishing up the collaboration is the Smith Rescue Goggle, which is complete with a silicone-backed strap and laser-etched logo.

The collection will be launched on the official website, supremenewyork.com, on March 24, 2022 at 11 am EDT for the US, and March 26, 2022 at 11 am JST in Japan.

Edited by Khushi Singh