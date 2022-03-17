Nate Lowman x Supreme collab: Where to buy, release date, and more about the Spring 2022 collection 

Supreme has recently been involved in various collaborations and new launches filled with energy and enthusiasm. The American streetwear fashion label is now gearing up for the official launch of its partnership with Nate Lowman.

The work of the Las Vegas-born artist reflects the metamorphosis of the wreckage collected from contemporary American life. His work re-evaluates day-to-day signs and symbols.

The upcoming collab launch will be subsequent to the recent partnership release of Supreme with British luxury fashion house Burberry.

All about the Nate Lowman x Supreme Spring 2022 collection

Nate Lowman joined hands with the streetwear fashion label (Image via Instagram/godmeetsfashion)

The fashion house’s versatile Spring Summer 2022 collection features a large variety of lifestyle products, including varsity jackets, beanies, glow-in-the-dark track pants, jackets, t-shirts, puffer outerwear, decks, and much more.

The streetwear fashion label has wholeheartedly welcomed many rising artists and tapped their brains and creativity for their new designs. They have worked with Nate Lowman, Ben Trogdon, Raúl de Nieves, Ralph Steadman, and Daidō Moriyama, to name a few.

The exquisite pieces from the Nate Lowman x Supreme collection will witness the first official release on March 17, 2022, 11.00 am EDT in the U.S., followed by March 19, 2022, 11.00 am JST in Japan. The exclusive collection will be available for purchase on the label’s official website.

The trailblazer streetwear brand never refrains from exploring and presents unique designs every time.

Nate Lowman collaborated with American streetwear fashion label for its Spring 2022 collection (Image via Instagram/dropsgg)

Nate Lowman’s creativity is visible in the collection's double knee painter pants, work vest, sweater, short sleeve shirt, hooded sweatshirt, and painter jackets. The collection's lightweight apparel is cozy and relaxed, perfect for regular use.

For the latest launch, Lowman has illuminated all his pieces with bullet-hole car decal motifs. These exclusive bullet-hole designs by Lowman debuted at his first show in 2005. With Supreme, the American artist has reinterpreted his maiden creation after many years.

Nate has chosen staple white and black as the primary colors for most of his pieces. These basic shades are loaded with Lowman’s imagination and colorful artistry. He has also used hues of red, blue, and neon yellow for some of his designs. Speaking about his choice of colors, Lowman said,

“I was very interested in the way that you could attach a violent content onto a very peaceful surface of geometric abstraction.”

The artist creates visual impressions using functional and modest items like newspaper clippings, xeroxed fliers, bumper stickers, and detritus - all American forms of communication. Nate’s vision explores violence, failure, disaster, crime, consumption, and decomposition.

