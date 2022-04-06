Palace X Calvin Klein: Release date, where to buy, and more details about the collab

Palace has officially unvieled the CK1 Palace collaboration with Calvin Klein through its official website. The collab pays homage to the homeland of both brands, New York and London, through a campaign ad. The collection features a playful mixture of Calvin Klein and Palace aesthetics, a Palace strum on CK's classic 1994 fragrances, a three-way footwear collab, and an apparel line.

Launching this Friday, April 8, 2022, the Palace x Calvin Klein collection can be availed from the e-commerce site of Palace and CK at 11.00 am EST.

More about the Palace x Calvin Klein Collection

The campaign for the upcoming collab features a cameo from actors Willem Dafoe, Lola Leon, and Precious Lee shot on the West Side, representing New York. Whereas, representing the East Side, AKA London, are Dame Joan Collins, Pet Shop Boys, Adwoa Aboah, and Unknown T.

The unexpected collaboration integrates Palace's skateboarding aesthetics with CK's classic pieces with the inclusion of an apparel collection that includes denim, fleece, tees, as well as waistband-branded underwear for both men and women. The collection is well-rounded with the addition of accessories such as new fragrances that are unisex.

The collection features the iconic tri-ferg logo from Palace with a new makeover. There is a co-branding of "Calvin Klein" featuring on the first two sides of the triangle and "Palace" on the third with a feature of "CK1 Palace" appearing alongside.

We see the classic color palatte - black, white, and gray - alongside the new colorways, Quarry and Wheat. The designs from the collection appear across baggy shorts, denim jeans, denim jackets, hoodies, and basketball jerseys with modern detailing.

The duo have also inculcated a small portion of footwear in the collection, with Vans as part of a three-way collaboration. The collection features a limited run of "Calvans" with a custom logo across the classic slip-on silhouette. Talking about the three-way collaboration, Jacob Jordan, Global Chief Merchant, Head of Product Strategy & New Product Ventures of CK said in an interview with Vogue,

“We had a lot of meetings where 50% of the time was spent laughing about all the possibilities and the fun things that we could do. So when they said ‘CalVans’ we all kind of chuckled about it—and then we said, ‘actually that’s great, let’s do it”

Apart from footwear and apparel, the collection also brings a new version of the classic CK One fragrance from 1994. The new scents have been given a twist with notes of 'Oakmoss', 'Frosted Mandarin', and 'Violet Leaf'.

Talking about the new fragrances added in the collection, Lev Tanju, Founder of Palace, said in a press release,

“I feel so lucky to launch our first ever fragrance with Calvin Klein. CK ONE disrupted the Status Quo and to be able to make a new version of it in a Palace way has been a dream. I grew up admiring the iconic Calvin Klein campaigns of the early ’90s for their simplicity and their forward-thinking depiction of fashion that appealed to everyone. It was so visually impactful: the casting, the energy, it really remains unmatched. From the first call with the Calvin team, I knew there was so much we could do. This collaboration has grown organically and I’m proud of everything we’ve created together”

The Palace x Calvin Klein collection will be launching this Friday, April 8, 2022 in the following places,

U.K. at 11.00 am BST

E.U. at 12.00 pm CEST

U.S. at 11.00 am EDT and 8.00 am PDT

New York in-store at 11.00 am EDT

Los Angeles in-store at 11.00 am PDT

Japan will see a later release on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 11.00 am JST both online and in-store

To learn more about the collection, one can head onto the official webstore palaceskateboards.com and calvinklein.us.

Edited by Khushi Singh