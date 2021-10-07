White slip-on Vans' sales surge 7800% thanks to Squid Game

This Halloween will most likely be all about people in the iconic Squid Game outfit with their white slip-on Vans walking down the streets. It does seem quite likely because sales for these white slip-on Vans have recently seen a massive spike.

The popular South Korean survival thriller had enough villains and fear-inducing workers for people to want to dress up as them for Halloween. While the green-and-white tracksuits keep selling out fast as well, the white Vans are clearly gaining popularity.

Squid Game effect leads to incredible sales spike for white slip-on Vans

With its worldwide success, Netflix’s latest thriller has certainly acquired the Midas touch. The casual outfits worn by the players in Squid Game have evolved into a popular fashion trend. That even seems to be the case now with their plain white shoes.

isabella @isabella_covert watching squid game and all I can think about is how they gave these people white Vans as a part of their uniform watching squid game and all I can think about is how they gave these people white Vans as a part of their uniform

As per Variety, the white slip-on Vans have seen an astounding surge in sales of over 7800%, according to data compiled by retailer Sole Supplier. Sales have rapidly shot up since the show's premiere. The report also quotes fashion technology company Lyst stating that the white slip-ons have a whopping 97% search volume increase.

The fever for Squid Game is clearly spreading as fans’ buying sprees are obvious proof of their desire to recreate the outfits of the show's iconic characters.

As Variety reports, online searches for 'red boiler suits' have spiked as well, implying people are eager to dress up even as the masked men from the thriller. The search volume for those red suits has increased by 62% in recent weeks.

G @grayguillotine got the squid game vans 🥵 got the squid game vans 🥵 https://t.co/HCTSc7Kiul

Fans are more than ready to dish out money to dress up in green tracksuits like the players or even the Mugunghwa doll in a yellow t-shirt, orange dress, and socks, which any Squid Game fan will instantly recognize. White slip-on Vans, tracksuits, and other unofficial items from a regular online store are still far better options for fans than the subpar official Squid Game merch Netflix recently released.

Squid Game seems to have made so many things trendy and hip; a Dalgona candy, a strange doll, a very different version of hopscotch, and much more. With Squid Game on the track to becoming Netflix's most watched show ever, the craze for it is far from dying out anytime soon.

