"Worse than I expected," say netizens as 'Squid Game' official merch turns out to be subpar

As Netflix’s Squid Game reels in its explosive popularity, its official merchandise isn’t going down well with fans. Korean netizens took to TheQoo to express their utter disappointment at the subpar merchandise.

Most of it only includes printed black and white t-shirts at an expensive rate. The t-shirts start at $34.95, and the hoodie begins at $49.95. Rather than just a t-shirt or a hoodie, netizens expected a red doll keyring, jumpsuits the character wore or the front men masks.

Korean netizens discuss their disappointment at Squid Game’s “crappy” designed merchandise

Halloween is coming closer and all everyone wants are the mysterious masks or tracksuits to commemorate their favorite show. However, Netflix’s official Squid Game merchandise available on their official website is being slammed by Korean netizens.

With a total of 10 items, only one is a zip-up hoodie. While some are plain print t-shirts with iconic games or logos, others are customizable. But this customization doesn’t do much.

Garnering around 900 comments, TheQoo’s blog site is filled with comments from Korean netizens expressing anger and disappointment at the less-than-average merchandise options available to them.

Netizens went all out, commenting (translated from Korean):

“Why is this so crappy” - 681

“Haha it’s a lot worse than I thought” - 810

“Are you an idiot.. Lol you should sell sweatshirts or front man masks instead of printed t-shirts” - 813

“Who even bought these” - 820

“What is this.. Give me a tracksuit and a Mughunghwa doll” - 805

“Disappointed when I came in thinking that they were selling sweatshirts or jumpsuits.... No... Let's sell cheap T-shirts or dalgona sets made in China at a higher price... Sell those things as official goods on Netflix ㅠㅠ You idiots” - 872

“Just a picture and a text? You have to sell sweatpants, you idiots” - 799

“It is too badㅠㅠ I wish the pictograms had a cute vibe, but the screenshots are so bad” - 774

Some netizens even claimed that printed t-shirts might work for foreign fans, but not for Koreans. They would instead prefer some props from the show made as keyrings or something else and buy them.

'Squid Game' official t-shirt (Image via netflix.shop)

A few t-shirts with printed artwork from the show cost $34.95.

T-shirts with player numbers cost $39.95. These are numbers in plain sans-serif font in a box or without, with either a logo or a game’s icon.

They provide only one hoodie, a basic black sweatshirt with a triangle and the Korean Squid Game logo for $49.95.

'Squid Game' official hoodie (Image via netflix.shop)

Aside from Korean fans, even a few Twitteratis didn't like it.

sunn @seiyacidal the official netflix squid game merch is so lame 😭😭😭 they dropped the ball they couldve made so much money by selling tracksuits and masks etc etc the official netflix squid game merch is so lame 😭😭😭 they dropped the ball they couldve made so much money by selling tracksuits and masks etc etc https://t.co/hqXyvDm3fh

Also Read

head reveswith @joysflm squid game’s official merch sucks omg squid game’s official merch sucks omg

After this outrage, Netflix might up their merchandise game, now that they know what Korean fans’ demands are.

Edited by Sabine Algur