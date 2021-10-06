Walls have ears and drawings: The Squid Game Easter egg that slipped under the radar

Squid Game, for the uninitiated, is about a group of unfortunate, desperate people who in a bid to earn money, unwittingly find themselves competing in a series of children's games, where the punishment for losing is a horrible death.
With Squid Game's meteoric rise in success, there has been a proportionate rise in fan theories. Certain eagle-eyed fans, upon rewatching the show, have uncovered hidden clues and several Easter eggs, and the latest one is a game-changer.
Squid Game fans discover brand new Easter egg
The participants on the show are forced to take part in a series of traditional Korean children's games, like Red Light Green Light, and Ddakji. Several sharp viewers of Squid Game, though, have pointed out that drawings of each game played by participants were on the walls of the dormitory the entire time!
Stick figure cartoons for each game were right out there, for all to see, except no one noticed. The childlike scribbles clearly depict the challenges in detail, which include the honeycomb challenge, the tug of war, and the glass bridge.
While the images are only slightly visible initially, hidden by the large number of beds, they slowly become clearer as more players are eliminated.
In the end, when only Gi-hun and Sang-woo remain in the Squid Game, the drawings can be seen in their full glory.
With the details of the games shrouded in mystery initially, these drawings would have been of great help to the participants had they been more observant. Some of the bloody deaths could have been avoided or at least delayed.
Viewers of the show took to Twitter to point out the clue, which was evidently missed by the participants. While participants went to extreme lengths, like assisting in organ smuggling to find out about their next game, it's interesting to note that the answer was right behind them all along.
Also Read
With all the gruesome chaos that ensued as part of the games, it is possible that the participants were simply too caught up and couldn't put two and two together regarding this simple clue.
With fans wearing their detective hats and rewatching Squid Game, one can expect several more Easter eggs and clues to come out in the coming days. Perhaps enough to convince the show's director Hwang Dong-hyuk to make a Season 2.