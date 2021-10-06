Walls have ears and drawings: The Squid Game Easter egg that slipped under the radar

Squid Game, for the uninitiated, is about a group of unfortunate, desperate people who in a bid to earn money, unwittingly find themselves competing in a series of children's games, where the punishment for losing is a horrible death.

With Squid Game's meteoric rise in success, there has been a proportionate rise in fan theories. Certain eagle-eyed fans, upon rewatching the show, have uncovered hidden clues and several Easter eggs, and the latest one is a game-changer.

Squid Game fans discover brand new Easter egg

The participants on the show are forced to take part in a series of traditional Korean children's games, like Red Light Green Light, and Ddakji. Several sharp viewers of Squid Game, though, have pointed out that drawings of each game played by participants were on the walls of the dormitory the entire time!

🌺🖊🥇 @choi_hyo_in I’m still wondering how out of the 456 players, nobody bothered to check/notice the drawings on the wall. All games from the beginning until Squid Game was there all along. I’m still wondering how out of the 456 players, nobody bothered to check/notice the drawings on the wall. All games from the beginning until Squid Game was there all along. https://t.co/mI4SkY8IBp

Stick figure cartoons for each game were right out there, for all to see, except no one noticed. The childlike scribbles clearly depict the challenges in detail, which include the honeycomb challenge, the tug of war, and the glass bridge.

𝐕𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐢𝐥𝐞 🔞 slut4sangwoo @ratmouche The fact that in squid game they have drawings on the walls of the games they will play has me screaming The fact that in squid game they have drawings on the walls of the games they will play has me screaming https://t.co/s7HZ05EYIg

mulignane maniac @chanelcreating I’m looking at these drawings on the wall in the dorms and realizing… ain’t that the games?! #SquidGame I’m looking at these drawings on the wall in the dorms and realizing… ain’t that the games?! #SquidGame

While the images are only slightly visible initially, hidden by the large number of beds, they slowly become clearer as more players are eliminated.

In the end, when only Gi-hun and Sang-woo remain in the Squid Game, the drawings can be seen in their full glory.

Mel⁷ 💜 (on bts lockdown) @Mel5559 Have yous noticed in squid games the room they sleep in has the drawings of the tournament on the walls. You see them as they remove the beds Have yous noticed in squid games the room they sleep in has the drawings of the tournament on the walls. You see them as they remove the beds

With the details of the games shrouded in mystery initially, these drawings would have been of great help to the participants had they been more observant. Some of the bloody deaths could have been avoided or at least delayed.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to point out the clue, which was evidently missed by the participants. While participants went to extreme lengths, like assisting in organ smuggling to find out about their next game, it's interesting to note that the answer was right behind them all along.

The drawings are visible right at the start of the Squid Game. (Image via Netflix)

Initially hidden by the beds, the drawings became more visible as more participants got eliminated. (Image via Netflix)

With all the gruesome chaos that ensued as part of the games, it is possible that the participants were simply too caught up and couldn't put two and two together regarding this simple clue.

With fans wearing their detective hats and rewatching Squid Game, one can expect several more Easter eggs and clues to come out in the coming days. Perhaps enough to convince the show's director Hwang Dong-hyuk to make a Season 2.

