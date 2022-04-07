Union LA x Air Jordan 2: Release date rumors, price, and more about the sneakers collab

Chris Gibbs’ Union LA is winning hearts with its noteworthy collaborations and jaw-dropping sneaker designs this year. The newest addition is its partnership with Michael Jordan’s footwear brand. The collab has reinterpreted the classic Air Jordan 2 in the "Rattan" colorway.

Just days before uniting with Jordan, Union LA joined forces with Nike and introduced their newly designed Dunk Low Passport Pack. The pack comprised three distinct colorways that were launched on different dates. Royal and Argon are the two iterations that launched most recently, on March 31. Each pair of Passport Pack retails for $150.

Union LA x Air Jordan 2 sneakers created in Rattan colorway

Images of the upcoming sneakers were officially released by both the labels. Each pair will retail for $225. Although no official release date has been disclosed yet, early reports speculated that the launch date would be April 15.

The latest Rattan colorway shoes exhibit an ideal combination of suede and leather. The off-white leather toe box is attached to the rough suedes that form the eyestays of the pairs. The eyestays are adorned with yellow color branding of Union LA. The creamy white lace arrangement is added adjacent to the eyestays that beautifully compliment the complete look of the pair.

The Rattan shoes (Image via Nike)

Next to the toe box, the toe tip is outlined with Rattan-colored suedes. Moreover, the suedes decorate the lateral sides that form the most outstanding part of the sneakers. The perforated laterals reflect the golden yellow-toned fabric that is placed underneath.

The white tongue tags are decorated with Jordan and Union LA’s co-branding that is graphic printed in pink color. Similar color co-branding is also featured on the yellowish inner soles. Another eye-catching feature of the shoes is its elevated collars positioned next to the tongues.

Moving on, the leather-textured heel tabs are embossed with Nike’s branding. The white rubber outer soles are attached to the bottom. Lastly, the pairs will be sold in specially designed gray cardboard boxes.

What else is happening with Air Jordan?

YOMZANSI Sneakers @yomzansisneaker



Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “University Blue” dropping sometime this year! Cash or Trash?Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “University Blue” dropping sometime this year! Cash or Trash? 💭 Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “University Blue” dropping sometime this year! https://t.co/pahNu2lSTj

Michael Jordan’s footwear line recently unveiled the first look at its Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low University Blue sneakers. The upcoming pair paid homage to one of the most historic moments of Michael’s career. The 1982 NCAA championship recorded the player’s game-winning jumper shot that is being celebrated with University Blue shoes.

Adorned by the colors of UNC, the shoes are more than worthy for any hardcore fan of the Jumpman J. The shoes will be released in the coming weeks.

