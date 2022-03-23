Union LA x Nike Dunk Low: Where to buy, release date, and more

Union Los Angeles and Nike are continuing their partnership with a highly-coveted collaboration for Union LA x Nike Dunk Low Passport Pack. The Passport Pack from the duo will provide three new colorways for the Nike Dunk Low silhouette.

The first colorway from the duo was released earlier this year on February 11, 2022, with limited-quantity, not giving every sneakerhead a chance to purchase them. Now, with two new upcoming colorways, Royal and Argon, on March 31, 2022, sneaker enthusiasts are getting another chance to cop a shoe from the Union LA x Nike collaboration.

More about Union LA x Nike Dunk Low Passport Pack colorways

The Passport Pack pays homage to LA-based boutique Union LA founder Chris Gibbs and his travel and wanderlustic journey across the world to find exclusive footwear.

Japan’s Exclusive Nike Dunk Lows will be released to celebrate the 2000's era and the collection features notable pairs from the era with an update to uppers and stitching. Chris Gibbs is a sneakerhead who used to travel across the globe to hunt down pairs that were region-exclusive or vintage designs from Peter Moore's 1985 originations.

Through the Union LA x Nike Passport Pack collaboration, Gibbs is honoring his three finds, including the Japan-exclusive 1999 City Pack Nike Dunk High. Although the design process is unique to these pairs, Gibbs and Swoosh have covered the upcoming designs with co-branding and detailing a tearable ripstop nylon.

The first colorway from the Union LA x Nike collaboration is known as Royal and dressed in Court Purple Colorway, which is a makeover with a white, yellow, and purple color palette.

The Court Purple iteration is an ode to the high-top Nike Dunk Low, which was exclusively dropped in Japan 23 years ago in a white and purple colorway.

The Royal Colorway will be released on the official website SNKRS and store.unionlosangeles.com on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 10.00 am EDT for a retail price of $150.

The second colorway from the collection is known as Argon, and it is dressed in a Hyper Royal/White-Psychic Blue Colorway with a grid patterned-upper, which is constructed through an exposed hastily-stiched, see-through synthetic.

The synthetic grid upper is atop the premium leather dressed in a dark/light blue color pallet. The overlays of the shoes are dressed in light blue and the underlays are covered in hues of dark blue.

The Swoosh logo, tongue, and laces are dressed in white pop, whereas orange paint takes cover on the emblems and tags to mark the iconic UN/LA branding. A small pop of red can be found upon the threads lined along the edge of each panel.

The Argon colorway pays homage to the rare kicks picked up by Chris Gibbs on a trip to Japan. The pair will be dropped off on the official website of Union LA and Nike SNKRS on March 31, 2022 at 10.00 am EDT for a retail price of $150.

