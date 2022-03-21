BTS x Nike Black Swan fan design takes over Twitter, sparks demand of official collab

A recent viral tweet has ignited the flames of a possible BTS and Nike collab.

On March 20, Twitter user @taetaesga tweeted a fanmade model of BTS x Nike collab shoes that went viral among fans. The Air Force 1 High model was designed around the group’s hit Black Swan with signature purple highlights.

The esthetic design has garnered a hugely appreciative response from the fandom. The design started the wave for a "BTS X Nike" trend to bring it to the attention of the shoewear company.

ciella @taetaesga BTS x NIKE ; black swan edition BTS x NIKE ; black swan edition https://t.co/X1n8a2JRZF

The fan design has led to a demand for a BTS X Nike collab

The Tweet had fans asking for an official collab and sharing pictures of the Nike merch to further hint at a possible upcoming collab. ARMYs have never shied away from letting the brand know what they want, and in this case, have posted more fan designs to show Nike what they want out of the collaboration.

Fans have started posting their contributions to the trend with designs for Butter, Dynamite, Permission to Dance, and more.

An ARMY even designed a full-fledged campaign for the collaboration, complete with a product reveal.

Fans pointed out how the group's members have been wearing a lot of Nike merch these days, including but not limited to shoes, beanies, shirts, and more. The members were all seen sporting Nike shoes during their Permission to Dance Seoul concert.

One fan pointed out that the influencer marketing director at Nike Korea followed all the members on Instagram and even posted a picture of himself in RM’s studio. Fans hope that this increases the prospect of a BTS and Nike collab in the near future.

Nike x BTS coming real



BTS has previously released custom shoes with FILA and PUMA

In the past, the group has collaborated with PUMA and FILA. The group collaborated with PUMA in 2018 and has released a collab collection worldwide, which included a remix of the classic PUMA Turin and stylish sportswear basics.

The group's members have been ambassadors for the Korean clothing brand FILA since late 2019, and the singing sensations have released a new collab collection under the brand.

Nanerz⁷ | MIN MARCH 🐱🍊 @YOONGIS_HH If we get a BTS x Nike collab hoping they have some clothes as well as a shoe(s). Also hoping purple gon be in the colour scheme somehow. Could yall imagine a purple nike tracksuit with the BTS or army logo or purple air Jordan 1s with the nike checkmark going thru the BTS logo?! If we get a BTS x Nike collab hoping they have some clothes as well as a shoe(s). Also hoping purple gon be in the colour scheme somehow. Could yall imagine a purple nike tracksuit with the BTS or army logo or purple air Jordan 1s with the nike checkmark going thru the BTS logo?! https://t.co/LZG7PKjd09

The collection revolves around one of the group's most successful songs, Dynamite, and includes both footwear and apparel. The collection includes comfortable hoodies and sweaters with modern variations of the label's logo and colorful graphics.

In addition to apparel, the Dynamite branding can be found on backpacks and knee-high socks, which feature pouches with the members in their signature dance positions.

