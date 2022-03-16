Sacai X Nike: Price and more explored

The Sacai x Nike collaboration has been making strides lately by dropping many of the latest iterations of Blazer lows. The collaborative duo have been working together since 2019, and have been showing a sizeable amount of love for the low-cut variation of the Blazers.

The Sacai x Nike duo is now launching two more colorways for its Nike Blazer Low cut variation in patent iterations. The first look at the two new iterations were recently released by sneaker sleuth Brandon Lan, however Nike is yet to confirm the release date.

More about Sacai x Nike Blazer low Patent iterations

【Re-edit】Official Photos of the Sacai x Nike Blazer Low "White Patent"



Sacai x Nike Blazer Low “White Patent”

Style Code: DM6443-100

Release Date: 2022

The two new Sacai x Nike Blazer Low come in neutral-heavy makeovers by the Chitose Abe-led fashion label of the classic reimagination basketball turned into lifestyle shoes.

Chitose Abe is set to release the Black Patent and White Patent colorways in the upcoming months of 2022 for a retail price of $120 USD.

The white patent iteration of the Nike Blazer Low equips a neutral color scheme. The upper is primarily constructed with glossy white leather. The eyelet underlay and inner tongue of the shoe features a sail hue, while the underlying side of the Swoosh sees pops of gray suede.

The laces and erratic foxing on the midsoles are double set in a combination of white and sail colorways.

Official Look at the upcoming sacai x Nike Blazer Low "Black Patent"

The black patent iteration of the Nike Blazer Lows opts for an upper in primarily constructed black patent leather, which is in direct contrast to the white colorway. The patent leather is integrated with black premium leather on the eyelets and tongue, whereas the Swoosh logo comes in black suede and white leather.

The shoes also feature a second tongue, foam ankle collar, and vulcazined midsoles in white. The laces are a double set which comes in a black and white combination.

The two offerings keep their primary focus on the base layers and the glossy finishing touches that give them a more elevated feel and looks. One can see the classic signature stacking used by Abe on both the pairs via the double tongues and swooshes logo as well as the multiple layers of the heels and the throat.

Prior to this new glossy patent iteration, we saw the collaborative duo partnering up with Kaws for a three-way makeover of the Blazer Low. Another pair of shoes that gained a lot of traction was the LDVaporWaffle pair, which was first seen in 2019 and recently had additional colorways released.

You can shop the shoes on the official website, nike.com, which according to Kicks on Fire will be released on May 1, 2022 for $120. Nike itself is yet to confirm the release date and price.

