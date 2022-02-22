Nike x Sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier LDVaporwaffle shoes: Where to buy, release date, price, and more

Initially launched in September 2021, Nike x Sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier LDVaporwaffle was sold in a matter of a few minutes, not leaving many of us a chance to see the shoes online, let alone cop a pair to wear on our feet.

Giving all sneakerheads a second chance at redemption for the coveted three-way collaboration, the shoes are relaunching in the form of a raffle.

Solesense Alerts @solesensealerts



Links for more retailers: Now live: raffle for Nike sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier x VaporWaffle 'Sesame' ends in 18 hours via Dover Street Market London: solsn.se/9acdMr Links for more retailers: solesen.se/8gxDlY Now live: raffle for Nike sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier x VaporWaffle 'Sesame' ends in 18 hours via Dover Street Market London: solsn.se/9acdMrLinks for more retailers: solesen.se/8gxDlY https://t.co/TYiAw4iBga

There have been some dynamic collaborations this year when it comes to Nike. From Nike x Off-White x Louis Vuitton to Nike x ACRONYM, every collab has been a sneakerhead's dream, and yet another collab that can be added to our list is Nike x Sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier.

More about the re-release of Nike X Sacai X Jean Paul Gaultier LDVaporwaffle shoes

The coveted three-way collection is being re-released in two colorways: black/white and blue/sesame. The silhouette is taken from Nike and Chitose Abe's Sacai LDVaporwaffle and comes with new touches and surprises from Jean Paul Gaultier iterations.

The most noticeable addition to Jean Paul Gaultier's iteration is the shape of the shoe, which has redesigned the silhouette into a sneaker-bootie. The sneaker-bootie comes with features like air-woven detailing all over the shoe and the upper being stitched with nylon, leather, and suede material. Different materials are stitched together with leather threads.

SAINT @saint First Look: sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier x Nike VaporWaffle



🗓️2021 First Look: sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier x Nike VaporWaffle🗓️2021 https://t.co/cJUXLpRsM4

The shoe features not just one normal lace but a combination of a white ribbon and blue lace, giving the illusion of a double-up echo. This is common to the shoes in Nike X Sacai collaborations. The integration of the two, ribbon and lace, results in two sets of branding with two different tongues.

Echoing doesn't end here. We also witnessed a stacked sole and dual branding on the heel, which spells out "NIKE" and "sacai". Solo branding from Jean Paul Gaultier can be seen in the shoe's interiors on the sole, but a sneakerhead wouldn't need much branding from the brand, as the iteration can be recognized from miles away.

Nice Kicks @nicekicks More photos of the upcoming Sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier x Nike VaporWaffle have surfaced. More photos of the upcoming Sacai x Jean Paul Gaultier x Nike VaporWaffle have surfaced. 🌞 https://t.co/Zxw8rf0J2D

The shoes will now be available at the retailer Dover Street Market London for an online raffle and will end on February 22, 2022, at 8.00 GMT. The shoes retail for $225 (£165) each in colorways.

To cop the shoes, head on to the site today before the raffle ends.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar