Nike Air Force 1 Olive Paisley: Where to buy, price and more explored

Nike is a brand that has been scaling artistry mountains for all its fans and sneaker connoisseurs. The latest creation of the label is an Olive Paisley iteration of its finest Air Force 1.

Acknowledging the success of the “Black” and “Green” Paisley iterations which were released last year, the brand also created its “Orange” version last month. Now, taking it ahead, Nike has designed its latest “Olive Paisley” limited edition.

In related news, the activewear label recently launched another version of Air Force 1, which was emblazoned with a detachable carabiner swoosh. Each pair of this launch retailed at $130.

All about the Nike Air Force 1 Olive Paisley sneakers

Keeping intact the true essence of the previous pairs, the brand decorated its newly composed sneakers with an olive green color.

Just like any other archetypal Air Force 1 pair, the latest sneakers also feature clean-cut, crisp white leather, which is used to make the upper body of the pair.

Further, the finest rubber sole units are incorporated into the footwear for the required comfort and support. The signature swooshes are embroidered on the sides, which are adorned with olive colored Paisley prints. The intricate tear-drop shaped designs make it look aesthetically satisfying.

Similar Paisley decorations are also added to the heel tabs, which are completed with Nike Air branding.

Alongside heel tabs, identical branding accents are also visible on the tongue tags, making them even more prominent with their gold-colored printing. Following the color theme, white-colored insoles are inscribed with olive green monograms.

The distinctive shoes are expected to arrive in the forthcoming weeks. Pairs will be available for purchase both online as well as offline. Those who are keenly interested can take a closer look at the shoes via the brand’s official website.

Fans can grab their pieces for $100, either from the select retailer or from the label’s web store.

The sportswear label has also introduced these Paisley motifs as part of their cherished Dunk Low sneakers, which are well-regarded by sneakerheads.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul