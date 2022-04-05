Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low University Blue: Everything to know about sneakers honoring Michael Jordan's 1982 NCAA game

Michael Jordan’s walk of life is packed with noteworthy moments, one of which will be celebrated with the latest Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low University Blue sneakers.

Over the years, his footwear brand has honored many such historic moments worth celebrating with its jaw-dropping sneaker designs. The new, upcoming “University Blue” colorway of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low is dedicated to the 1982 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship. The player’s iconic jumper shot recorded North Carolina’s victory over Georgetown.

The significance of Jordan’s game-winning stroke can be discerned by Mitchell and Ness’ recent jersey launch. The American jersey-maker recently recreated the tee committed to the player’s wow moment.

The brand delighted hardcore Jordan fans with jerseys and shorts priced at $300 and $125.

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low University Blue shoes celebrate Michael Jordan’s 1982 jumper

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "University Blue" dropping sometime this year!

Painted with the emblematic colors of UNC, the pairs are drawn in blue and white. The limited-edition 1982 shoes are crafted with blue heel tabs, outer soles, and eyestays. Alongside blues, white-toned chunky midsoles, tongue tags, and toe boxes are added to the newly created sneakers.

Nike recently unveiled the first look of the upcoming sneakers. 2022 will witness the official release of this satiating pair.

The leathery upper body of the shoes features the “University Blue” color that esthetically harmonizes with the pure white backdrop. Fashioned with hues of blue, the large-sized swooshes adorn the sides of the pair. Also adjacent to the blue heel tabs, the signature Air Jordan logo is debossed on the white midsole.

The most outstanding part of the shoes is their themed inner soles. The footwear’s perforated and relaxed, beige-toned inner soles possess Michael Jordan’s winning jumper’s graphics. The stamped memory is garnished with the signature Nike Air Swoosh logo.

Official Photos of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "University Blue"



Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low “University Blue”

Color: White/University Blue

Style Code: DQ3698-141

Release Date: 2022

Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low "University Blue"
Color: White/University Blue
Style Code: DQ3698-141
Release Date: 2022
Price: $130

The two-foot logos are stamped with two different colors used to make the pairs. The one on the right is made in pure white, while the one on the left has a blue-toned image. The pure white tongue tags are topped with similarly colored lace arrangements.

Michael Jordan’s footwear label is also in the news for its classic Air Jordan Military Blue sneakers, as rumors of its latest golf iterations launch are circulating. Constructed with staples, including black, white, and gray, the much-appreciated shoes are expected to hit the stores in June this year.

