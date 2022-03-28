Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey: Where to buy, price and more explored

Mitchell and Ness are bringing an iconic basketball moment back to life with their latest Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey release.

Mitchell and Ness’ much anticipated 1983-84 jersey is finally available for purchase. Celebrating Michael Jordan's grand legacy and his historic jumpshot during the 1983 NCAA Championship, the label reconstructed the authentic jersey for basketball aficionados and fans everywhere.

Mitchell and Ness releases historic Michael Jordan North Carolina jersey

During his early and energetic years, Michael came together with future NBA superstars such as Samuel Bruce Perkins, James Worthy, and Cecil Exum at the University of North Carolina.

The millennial generation star ballers ushered the Tar Heels to the 1983 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Championship that was held at the Louisiana Superdome. The game made history with Michael Jordan's spectacular jumpshot from the corner. The Brooklyn-born player’s epoch-making shot helped the North Carolina Tar Heels claim a victory over the Georgetown Hoyas in the championship match.

It was then, after this exceptional performance, that the novice Jordan was acknowledged by Americans throughout the nation.

Now, one of the most celebrated jerseys of 1983 has been recreated by Mitchell and Ness. All basketball enthusiasts can quickly grab their hands on the livery through Mitchell and Ness’ official website as well as from the label’s flagship stores.

Priced at $300, the jersey is ideal for hardcore fans of Jordan. Additionally, the team’s authentic shorts are marked at $125. The complete set is made from 100% polyester.

During the 2020 GMA interview, the legendary basketball player shared his spectator’s response to his 1983 game, saying:

“Well, up until that point, no one knew who I was; I was a college kid, other than the University. Outside the University, I was just known as Mike Jordan, and when I hit that shot, my whole name became Michael Jordan,”

He continued:

“I think it resonated with a lot of people outside of UNC. I just started piling on that name itself from the successes that I endured throughout the rest of my career. It wasn't about Mike; it was more about Michael."

The American sports clothing retailer has also been busy working on its Heritage Collection recently. As part of its latest collection, the label will recreate more than 150 classic NBA jerseys from the 1990s.

The authentic pieces will comprise of paragons like the 1998-99 Vince Carter's Raptors jersey, Shaq’s 1996-97 Lakers jersey, Penny Hardaway’s 1994-95 jersey, Horace Grant's 1990 Bulls jersey, and Kevin Johnson’s 1989 Phoenix Suns jersey.

Edited by Atul S