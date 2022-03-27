Nike Air Max 90 Pro Green: Price and more about shoes

Beaverton’s sportswear label, Nike, is painting the town red as part of its Air Max Day 2022 celebrations. Marking the 35th anniversary of its iconic Air Max, the label is introducing various awe-inspiring iterations of the model.

The newly created shoes in the line are Air Max 90 in Pro Green colorway. Building on its connection with nature, the latest pairs are decorated with hues of Forest Green.

The American company hosted its Air Max Day 2022 on March 26 with its three distinctive Air Max 1 renditions: Blueprint, La Ville-Lumière, and Premium. All three pairs were custom built for different regions of the world. The prices for the shoes varied from $150 to $160.

Nike Air Max 90 Pro Green shoes showcase Forest Green esthetics

Thrilling all the sneakerheads with jungle adventures, the sportswear label created Air Max 90 pairs with Forest Green suedes.

The newly arrived limited edition Nike Air Max 90 Pro Green sneakers are currently available in selected retail stores in Asia. The sneaker aficionados of the United States will have to wait a few more weeks for the release of the Pro Green shoes. The nature-inspired pair will retail for $140.

The latest version of Air Max features an exquisite combination of pine suedes and jungle green coarse canvas. Alongside twilled suede, grooved rubber, and leather are also used to manufacture the pair.

Further, a gray mesh is put to use for detailing around the collars as well as on the toe box of the pair. Tongue tags are highlighted in faded tones of green, which are contoured with darker shades of the same color. The tags are adorned with the green embroidered logo of Air Max.

Chunky off-white mid-soles are incorporated with the highest quality Air units that are meant to carry out the tasks of comfort and support.

The brand's signature pearl white-toned swooshes are prominently attached to the sides of the pair. The rubber heel tabs are emblazoned with dark green and white-colored Nike Air branding.

Abiding by the theme, the inner soles are made in a similar fashion. A similar colored lace arrangement has been added for the finishing touches of the pair. Lastly, the lush design of the sneakers is complimented with gum outsoles.

