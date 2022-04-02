Kyrie Irving's Nike Dunk Low collaboration: Everything to know about the sneakers

Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving presented a stupefying surprise tor all his admirers through his latest collaboration with Nike Dunk Low. The sportswear label’s classic shoes will embrace Irving’s style in the latest collection.

After releasing its Passport colorway Dunk Low kicks in partnership with Union LA, the American athletic company is now gearing up for the upcoming iteration of its notable footgear model.

The experimentalist spirit of the athletic company never satiates. It came out with the “Triple Pink” rendition of Dunk Low recently. The rosy-pink footwear will see an official release in the upcoming weeks.

Kyrie Irving x Nike Dunk Low designed in UNC-friendly colors

For now, the sportsman’s latest kicks have been officially revealed only in kid’s sizes. The first look of the forthcoming sneakers is reflective of the UNC-friendly tints that are used to make these exclusive pairs.

The awe-inspiring shoes are expected to arrive on the brand’s official website in the coming weeks. Sneakerheads will have to stick around for further details and wait for the launch of the collab pairs.

Official Photos of the Kyrie Irving x Nike Dunk Low



Kyrie Irving x Nike Dunk Low

Color: Baltic Blue/Baltic Blue-White

Style Code: DN4179-400

Release Date: 2022

Sporting a “Baltic Blue/White” colorway, the exquisite design of the pair perfectly aligns itself with the duo’s imagination. With blue and white uppers, the shoes possess detailed heel tabs, tongue tags, and inner soles.

The crafted pairs feature Kyrie Irving’s red-colored threaded branding on the tongue tags showing off Nike’s archetypal embroidered trademarking style.

The enlivened sneakers are esthetically adorned with the black prints of Irving’s jersey number “11” on the heel tabs that are conspicuously painted dull-toned pastel yellow color. Next to heel tabs, the collars of the shoes are made in black color that are sewed up with the brand’s name in red.

Images officielles: Kyrie Irving x Nike Dunk Low

The snazzy blue toned lace arrangement immaculately compliments the entire body of the pair. Adjacent to laces, the blue-hued swooshes are stitched on both sides.

The inner soles are also laid down in a unique fashion with two logos. The shoe meant for the right foot has Kyrie Irving’s monogram, while the one made for the left possesses Nike’s branding. Further, the white mid soles are finished with cutesy bubblegum colored outer soles.

The sportswear giant recently introduced its SB Dunk Low’s “Be True” iterations. The brand new dapper shoes ceremonalize individuality as well as the LGBTQIA+ community. Potential white colored sneakers are expected to hit the stores in June 2022 as a part of Pride month celebrations.

