Nike SB Dunk Low 'Be True': Where to buy, release date, and more about the pride month shoes

Nike is continuing its long line of Dunk releases for Summer 2022, with a new 'Be True' iteration for Nike SB Dunk Lows. This Nike SB Dunk Low 'Be True' iteration is a part of the annual "Be True" series released by the sportswear giant to celebrate identity and the LGBTQIA+ community.

In 2021, the "Be True" collection included a Nike Air Max 'Pre Day' and Nike Blazer Lows, and this year sneakerheads will see a take on the highly-coveted and most-hyped shoes by the label recently, SB Dunk Lows.

More about the Nike SB Dunk Low 'Be True' Pride shoes

Nike has a 'Be True' edition to celebrate this year's LGBT History Month, which starts from June 1, 2022. Nike is expected to drop an apparel collection, as well as footwear collection in celebration of Pride Month. Now, it appears these SB Dunk Lows are a part of this year's offering.

While the full scope of the collection hasn't been revealed yet, we have early pictures from the footwear collection unveiled by sneaker leaker pages, @solebyjc and @apollolou1976 on their Instagram handles.

The pictures show that this year Nike is deviating from the vibrant propositions seen in 2021. The newly surfaced shoes have a smooth leather upper and traditional sole unit.

The Nike SB Dunk Lows feature a rainbow with a new approach with a more laid-back aesthetics. Looking from a distance, the smooth premium leather appears to be crisp white, but on a closer look, the soft baby pink hue is mixed with white leather upon most of the overlays to bring the Pride elements.

The pink soft-tint is featured on sneakers to protect them from wear-away with an added UV-reactive sheet that changes color under different heat signatures to take an innovative approach to the traditional Pride rainbow colorway.

The color of the rainbows are recreated with detailing stitched upon the shoe's upper to keep the profile swooshes in place. The rainbow stitching is matched upon the heel. The sneakers also feature a stash pocket that zips around the tongue of the shoes.

Another Pride detail is seen with an embossed "BE TRUE" motif embroidered on the heel counter in rainbow color on the lateral of the kicks.

Kikikickz @kikikickz Nike lancera une nouvelle collection annuelle "Be True" célébrant la communauté LGBTQIA+. Et voici l'une des premières paires de cette édition, la Dunk SB Low "Be True" Nike lancera une nouvelle collection annuelle "Be True" célébrant la communauté LGBTQIA+. Et voici l'une des premières paires de cette édition, la Dunk SB Low "Be True" 🌈 https://t.co/mGOrYVus19

A multi-colored ROYGBIV hint is seen upon the upon the top of the tongue and the sockliners. Solid green and solid yellow hues take over the upper heel panels. Gradient detailing is done throughout the shoes, including heel tabs, tongue, outsole and insoles.

The laces of the shoes are mismatched with soft pink and baby blue accents upon the left and right pair respectively. The shoes feature the classic white midsole and sail-white colored rubber outsoles. To complete the design, a neon-hued "Nike SB" logo will be featured in the center of the footbed.

One can expect the shoes to drop in June 2022 during the Pride Month celebrations on Nike SNKRS and a few selected retailers. Price details and a confirmed release date are yet to be released by the label.

