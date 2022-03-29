Where to buy Nike Air Max 1 Cobblestone? Price and more explored

American sportswear company Nike is busy with numerous upcoming distinctive iterations of its timeless Air Max 1. The label is leaving no stone unturned in its plans to startle sneakerheads as part of Air Max’s 35th anniversary.

The latest Safari printed “Cobblestone” edition of Air Max 1 appears to be an adventurous expedition. Created with daredevil vibes, the jaw-dropping pair drew inspiration from Atmos’s Air Max 1 which was released back in 2002. The design of the latest rendition also looks similar to 2016’s limited retro edition.

Nike Air Max 1 Cobblestone created with Safari prints

小言 @ko_go_to Taking part of the model’s 35th Anniversary, Nike Sportswear will be releasing a new “Safari” edition of the popular Air Max 1.＞＞



Nike Air Max 1 “Safari”

Color: Cobblestone/Worn Blue-Limestone

Style Code: DV3027-001

Release Date: 2022

Although it resembles initially-crafted sneakers, the newly-fashioned Cobblestone colorway is made with brighter color tones. The limited edition exhibits a perfect blend of dauntless adventures and summery approaches.

The muddy brown dotted Safari shoes are marked at $160. Sneaker enthusiasts will have to wait for the official launch of this distinctive pair in the coming months. The Cobblestone shoes are expected to be available for purchase on Nike’s web store.

The latest edition esthetically plays with a slippery mud color palette. The upper body of the kicks is prominently designed with Cobblestone laminate.

Safari shoes are adorned with sky blue-colored signature swooshes embroidered on the sides of the pairs. Additionally, camouflaged miniature branding is also stitched on the forefoot.

Contrasting, chocolatey brown satin-finished tongue tags are emblazoned with the sportswear label's deep blue-colored branding. Moreover, the pale yellow-toned laces and worn blue-colored inner soles are also incorporated in the exclusive pair’s construction.

Furthermore, the heel tabs of the pairs are embossed with black swooshes on a pale yellow backdrop. Lastly, the pairs are completed with creamy white midsoles and beige-toned rubber outer soles. Obviously, the midsoles are fitted with Air units to take care of the wearer’s comfort and support.

In related news, the athletic multinational recently revealed its Air Max 90 “Pro Green” variant - yet another enthralling component of Air Max Day 2022 celebrations. Forest-influenced green colorway sneakers are introduced with a marked price of $140.

On March 26, 2022, Nike observed the anniversary of its classic sneakers, and in order to make the occasion a memorable one, the label came up with three latest iterations for distinct corners of the world. These new releases were: "Blue Print," for the North American region; “La Ville-Lumière,” made exclusively for Europe; and “Premium," for Asia-Pacific and Latin American countries.

