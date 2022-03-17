Nike SB Dunk Low Phillies: Price and more about the MLB-friendly sneakers

Nike has been ramping up their SB design cult by offering new footwear in 2022. The sportswear giant is following up on SB Dunks in a colorway in the Phillies rendition. We recently saw a Bart Simpson-inspired colorway and a Great White Shark-inspired colorway in SB designs.

SB Dunk High Colorway's latest Mets colorway was for the Phillies rivals NL East. The Nike SB division announced the Phillies iteration of the Nike SB Dunk Low, which will be dropping this summer season at the Nike SB skate shop and a few selected retailers.

More about Nike SB Dunk Low Phillies

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Official Look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low “Phillies” Official Look at the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low “Phillies” 👀 https://t.co/aUvD7lpnnN

The upcoming SB Dunk Low Phillies iteration has an outsole similar to the Bubble Gum pack on Air Jordan 1, which was released in December 2021. The bubblegum and baseball has a connection because of the Chewing Gum tree that was present at the location of Philadelphia's South street up until 2008.

The newly color-schemed SB Low Phillies is a nod to the Philadelphia Phillies team and their '80s uniform. The iteration pays respect to the baseball team and will be making its debut in time for the baseball season this summer.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews BASEBALL IS BACK. Check out the official images of the Nike SB Dunk Low "Phillies" BASEBALL IS BACK. Check out the official images of the Nike SB Dunk Low "Phillies" https://t.co/pr4Q7OS1QG

For the Phillies makeover, the MLB-friendly installment features a stylization of the Philadelphia club's retro. The uppers of the shoes are covered in all-suede co-ordinated with red checks that are outlined with leather trimmings in white.

The shoes feature overlays in buttery suede, while the mid-foot panels, collars, and toe-boxes are formed with a nubuck. The components of the shoes are taken over in a hue of bold baby-blue. Whereas, swooshes, tongue branding, and heel overlays are in a hue of rich burgundy.

SiteSupply @TheSiteSupply



$100

🗓️ 2022



Cop or Drop? 🤔 Nike SB Dunk Low "Phillies" 🧀$100🗓️ 2022Cop or Drop? 🤔 Nike SB Dunk Low "Phillies" 🧀 💰 $100🗓️ 2022Cop or Drop? 🤔 https://t.co/l1uzXE53gn

The whole shoe is layered in team red, university blue, and white colorways, as a mimic of the 80s throwback jerseys and we see a special homage to the team with "City of Brotherly Love" spelled inside the tongue.

The tongues split into a Liberty Bell insignia on the right pair of the shoe, while the cheese-steak icon appears on the left pair of the shoe. Finishing off the design, one can see the shoes being prepared with an all-white midsole and a gummy bottom featuring a bubblegum graphic with a touch of pink, much like the ones in the WMNS Atmosphere pair of Air Jordan 1 High OG.

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Phillies”＞＞



Nike SB Dunk Low “Phillies”

Color: University Blue/Team Red-White

Style Code: DQ4040-400

Release Date: Summer 2022

Price: $100 Official Photos of the Nike SB Dunk Low “Phillies”＞＞Nike SB Dunk Low “Phillies”Color: University Blue/Team Red-WhiteStyle Code: DQ4040-400Release Date: Summer 2022Price: $100 https://t.co/RmSmhYGPFf

Although, a release date hasn't been confirmed by the brand itself, we can expect the shoes to be released in the baseball season this summer in 2022, at the official site SNKRS and a few selected SB skate shops retailing at a price of $100.

Edited by Sabika