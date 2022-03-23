How to buy Arsenal X Adidas' sustainable collection? Release date and more about Stella McCartney's designs

One of the most celebrated football clubs in the world, Arsenal, is gearing up for the global launch of its upcoming premier jersey and other sporty apparel designed by Stella McCartney. Club’s latest partnership is an exclusive addition to its ongoing teamwork with Adidas.

The brand new collection that manifests McCartney’s creativity will be first unveiled on March 26, when Arsenal Women will play Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby. The men’s team will sport a pre-match livery on April 4, ahead of their game against Crystal Palace.

Earlier in January, Arsenal joined forces with the sportswear label, and together they introduced a pre-match collection. The duo’s collab jerseys were influenced by the club’s local tube station.

Arsenal x Adidas partnership is now joined by Stella McCartney

The trio’s limited edition exhibits a total of ten noteworthy designer athletic pieces by Stella, which are created for the Football Club’s women’s team, in addition to these pieces, a genderless pre-match jersey is also made.

The gender neutral clothing that is incorporated with powerful capabilities and sustainability will be sported by both men's and women's teams. The tempting livery and sneakers will officially launch on March 28, and the pieces will be available for purchase via the Adidas’ website, alongside the football club’s official web store.

Moreover, the collection offers a long-sleeved zipped hoodie, leopard print tights, and a pair of well-executed Stella McCartney x Adidas Ultraboost 22 shoes. The dainty limited edition pieces are painted in hues of the Arsenal’s signature red and blue. The colorway featuring white and blue is labeled as Mystery Blue and the one that appears red and blue is Scarlet Red.

While releasing the collection, the fashion designer expressed her excitement about her latest partnership, saying,

“As the most decorated English women’s football club, Arsenal Women is made up of incredible athletes, so to be able to celebrate them – especially in a year that is so pivotal for women in sport – is incredibly special. We’re so excited to continue our journey into the world of football by creating our first travel wear collection for a for a team.”

The designer also said that she strongly believes in her collection, and added that her latest designs will inspire not only contemporary but also forthcoming generations.

The consciously patterned performancewear is pushing boundaries with its alluring blend of fashion and football.

All the articles of clothing are illuminated by the co-branding of Adidas and Stella McCartney. The oversized leopard depictions throughout the entire collection impart sporty as well as jazzy vibes.

Edited by Sabika