"I thought she was wearing pajamas": Stella McCartney's Minnie Mouse pantsuit sparks fury, and the internet wants it redesigned

Stella McCartney designed a Minnie Mouse dress for the upcoming 30th-anniversary celebrations at Disneyland Paris.

Leaving her well-liked polka-dotted red dress, Minnie will be seen in a black and purple-colored pantsuit for the event. The festivities will begin in the month of March, for which the character's look is inspired by women’s history.

On Tuesday, Disneyland Paris made the announcement that Minnie will wear trousers designed by Stella McCartney for the theme park’s upcoming 30th-anniversary celebration.

The park shared a sneak peek of Minnie’s new outfit and wrote:

“Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse’s very first pantsuit, and it’s gorgeous.”

Stella McCartney’s Minnie Mouse pantsuit sparks fury on the internet

Subsequent to Minnie’s new costume teaser launch, fans were furious and demanded redesigning her outfit. Some remarked that her dress resembled pajamas, while others called her pantsuit awful.

I don't mind Minnie Mouse wearing a pantsuit but it's not cute. I thought she was wearing pajamas at first.





It's not that you changed her dress. It's not even the change of color.

It's the whole thing overall.

I wouldn't even wear this. It's not that you changed her dress. It's not even the change of color. It's the whole thing overall. It's bad.

Some told that Minnie should be taken back into her classic red polka-dotted dress, while a few asked for the redesign of the dress. Many called the color combination "horrible" and demanded to make it red.

Seriously, if Disney goes through with this, then the jokes about Mickey & Minnie looking alike will be on-point.

Oh HELL no. I'm redesigning this. Love the idea… despise the execution. ITS NOT EVEN RED???

Gosh no. If you're going to change the dress, at least stay with the red, white, and black color theme. Where did the blue come from??

Many, but not all, were critical of Minnie’s dress. A handful of people called her designer pantsuit gorgeous and amazing.

Stella McCartney’s take on the partnership

The 50-year-old British designer spoke on the collaboration to D23, the official Disney fan club, and revealed:

“Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity, and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!”

Beatles legend Paul McCartney’s daughter further added:

“This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation. She will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March 2022. I can’t wait for you to see this new look at Walt Disney Studios Park!”

Disneyland Paris also released a video giving a glimpse of the planned celebrations with the new look featuring colorful reflective dresses, shimmery accessories, and more. Minnie will be joining other prominent Disney characters for the anniversary event.

