Who is Stephen Webster? All about Megan Fox's Toi Et Moi engagement ring designer

Machine Gun Kelly got down to one knee for Megan Fox after more than a year of dating on Wednesday, January 12. The latter announced the news to the world by uploading a video of being proposed to her Instagram handle.

Just like their romance and relationship, the ring was also unique. It was designed by MGK, along with the famous jewelry designer Stephen Webster.

Machine Gun also shared a post talking about the meaning behind this customized ring.

Stephen Webster: A ring master

Stephen Webster is one of the best-known jewelry designers and is the brains and muscle behind the London-based Fine Jewellery and Homeware brand. It was established in 1989 and has received exceptional recognition with its powerful aesthetic and one-of-a-kind collections.

Webster was born in Gravesend, Kent, in 1959. He attended Medway College of Design and later University for the Creative Arts, Rochester. After training under Tony Shephard, he worked for many well-established design houses as a craftsman.

The 63-year-old also won the honor of setting the De Beers Diamond Stakes Trophy in 1982. Stephen Webster saw the potential for a jewelry market in California, and in 1989, he established his brand, Stephen Webster Ltd.

In 2013, he was appointed as the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to training and skills in the British Jewellery industry. In 2015, Webster published his autobiography, Goldstruck: A Life Shaped by Jewellery.

Meaning behind Megan Fox's engagement ring

The Megan Fox engagement ring was designed by Machine Gun Kelly and Stephen Webster. It is based on the "Toi Et Moi" design, translating to "you and me". In this design, the ring features a coiled band and two gemstones which meet around the finger.

The style is very romantic and symbolizes that two souls are meeting as one. Webster told Vogue that Kelly's romanticism struck him:

"He wanted something that was completely original and meaningful to both Megan and himself. He fed me lots of material in an almost lyrical form. I used this to create the two rings, which become one. I used magnets embedded in the gold to attract the two rings together when worn as one. Possibly the most romantic story I have had to work with."

He opted for two stones, out of which emerald is Megan's birthstone and diamond is Kelly's. MGK said:

"They're interwoven together with double-twisting bands 'that draw together as two halves of the same soul forming the obscure heart that is our love.'"

In an interview with People magazine, Webster said that the ring was created in 18 karats white gold with colorless diamond pavé bands. Experts say that the ring could cost up to $500,000.

