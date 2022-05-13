Adidas x Atmos TJ collab: Where to buy, release date, price and more details explored

Adidas Originals and Japanese sneaker boutique Atmos have joined forces up once again to release a new edition of the ZX8000 silhouettes, which is driven by rare samples from 2012.

The exclusive Atmos x Adidas Originals ZX8000 G-SNK "TJ" kicks are slated to hit the shelves on Saturday, May 14, 2022. These soon-to-be-released pairs will retail for $123 each (approx.16,000 JPY). Grab yours via Atmos' e-commerce website.

Here “TJ” refers to Till Jagla, who previously served as the Three Stripes' Head of Energy and was also in charge of getting this sample out of the archives.

Adidas x Atmos TJ edition is adorned with snakeskin

Till Jagla aka TJ, until recently, was Adidas’ king of sneaker collaborations. He spent a long time as the Three Stripes’ Head of Energy at the brand's headquarters, where he dug this up from the archives and pushed for its public release.

The sneakers, debuting on May 14, exhibit light gray, cyan blue, pink, and black construction. The silvery pleated toe boxes are outlined with gray leather on the sides. Besides the toe boxes, the tongue tags are also made using similar shiny pleated material.

On the lateral side, the three staple Adidas stripes are added in blue and pink that are like a cherry on the cake. Adjacent to the stripes are the gray laces. The lace dubraes, which come with a bright yellow backdrop, emphasize the Torsion cushioning.

The sheeny tongues are also embellished with pink and blue Adidas Originals monogram. Moving on, the medial sides are covered in blue. The bottom snakeskin textured medial and heels are topped with glossy blue leather. To complete the esthetic of the sneakers, pink hits are also placed on the heel overlays.

Overall, the secondary color cyan is utilized to enhance the internal liners, tongue branding, midsoles, and heels.

The black detailings are used to accentuate the lace dubrae and sides, as well as toe boxes. Lastly, the comfy blue midsoles and black outsoles round out the shoe.

Adidas reinterpreted Original’s Superstar with Atmos

Not long ago, the sportswear behemoth partnered with the Japanese label and RECOUTURE for their new take on the highly coveted Superstar SH style.

The Atmos x RECOUTURE x Adidas Originals Superstar SH was dropped on April 29. These sneakers were marked at $115 (around 14,500 JPY).

The rugged appearance of the shoe is attributed to the fusion of leathers and suedes. The white backdrop is detailed with a neutral suede patchwork. Similar neutral tone laces are added to the uppers for more decoration. The worn-out look of these sneakers received a lot of admiration from the sneakerheads.

