Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 collab: First look and more about the sneakers

To make your 2022 more exciting, South Korea's finest sneaker label Kasina is collaborating with Nike; and this time, they have focused on the highly coveted Air Max 1 silhouette.

On Instagram, @Fakesickness shared the hitherto unseen images of the Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 partnership. The upcoming sneakers will arrive with a vivid duck placard that is more or less as striking as the sneakers themselves.

Earlier in September 2020, the duo thrilled sneaker geeks across the globe with the release of their exclusive Dunk Lows collection. For 2022, they're resuming their trend.

Kasina x Nike Air Max 1 embellished with a Mandarin duck

Kasina teased a global release earlier in April this year. The brief teaser validated the silhouette mentioned above. Following this, seeding began a few weeks later, with long-time buddy KB Lee (AKA @fakesickness) releasing a comprehensive first look at the shoe.

Aside from the appendage, as mentioned earlier, the palette itself is inspired by the colorful species, with its rich warmth and cold tones.

However, based on the attached hangtag, the make-up is most likely to be inspired by the Mandarin Duck, which serves as the model for the wooden ducks commonly presented as wedding gifts in Korea due to the ducks' propensity to pair for life.

In an early look at the shoe, Kasina put a luxurious spin on the classic running type with tumbled superior leather and hairy suede uppers.

Vibrant orange suedes surround the maroon-toned leather toe boxes. Adjacent to the toe boxes, blue lace dubrae and eyestays are added. These bluish fittings beautifully compliment the deep red tongues.

The complete uppers are accentuated with white laces and a cutesy mandarin duck placed next to the laces. Further, white suede collars are added to these playful kicks.

No release date has been set, but more information should be available in the coming weeks.

Other recent collabs of Nike

Most recently, Beaverton’s label associated with Supreme for their new take on Zoom Air Flight 95. They created three colorways: blue, black, and beige of the widely-loved shoes.

The shoes, released on May 5, are priced at $140 each. Currently, these kicks are easily accessible via Supreme’s e-commerce website.

Another forthcoming partnership of Nike is with Sanrio’s Hello Kitty. The duo reinterpreted the label’s Air Prestos. The long-promised shoes are finally dropping on May 27. These whimsical designs will retail for $140 each.

Edited by Suchitra