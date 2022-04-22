Nike's Hello Kitty sneaker drop: Release date, how to buy, price and more about the collab

The Hello Kitty Nike Presto, a true rarity among sneaker geeks, will finally receive a global release in 2022. The sportswear label is now ready with the long-promised Kitty themed kicks that are scheduled to arrive on May 2.

Each pair of these exclusive shoes will be sold for an affordable price of $140. The Hello Kitty x Nike Presto sneakers will be available for purchase from Nike's online store as well as a few select retailers.

These buzzworthy Prestos first appeared in 2004 and were meant to be released in extremely limited quantities in five different colors. However, plans were altered, and only about a dozen pairs of each colorway were given to brand’s friends and family.

Nike’s Hello Kitty sneaker drop finally confirmed

The upcoming sneakers are whimsically fashioned using colors like university blue, light crimson, white, and black. The finely knitted blue mesh uppers are encapsulated in a white TPU cage. Decorated with scattered Kitty faces all over, the toe boxes are emblazoned with white swooshes.

Next to the toe boxes are broad tongue tags that are drawn in similar blue tones. These tongues are adorned with similar Kitty faces and large-sized red ribbon motifs printed close to the collars.

The eyestays of the shoes are incorporated into the TPU cage, therefore, the beefy white laces run over the tongues through these white-toned eyestays. Moreover, the basic round laces are accentuated by the red lace tips.

Moving on, mudguards and heel tabs are also made with translucent materials. The heel tabs showcase the character’s signature visage, detailed with red and black. The swooshes, which are usually seen on the lateral sides, have been added to the midsoles this time.

The insoles also feature the Japanese mascot watering a flower garden against a blue sky and a vibrant rainbow.

Lastly, the Nike’s black outsoles complete the look, ensuring that the wearer's grip and comfort are never compromised.

This limited-edition release will be packaged in a bespoke box featuring the iconic swooshes and Kitty's ribbon insignias.

Recent rumours about Nike x Hello Kitty apparel collection

Hello Kitty and Nike sparked a stir in early 2022 when rumors about a forthcoming sportswear collection surfaced. Photographs of their collaboration, which included short-sleeved t-shirts and shorts, were released by a few Instagram accounts. The sizeable co-branded logos were added to this apparel collection. However, the official confirmation is still pending.

