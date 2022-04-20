Ceeze's Nike SB Dunk Low: Where to buy, price and more details explored

We have been treated to the SB Dunk Lows made by Polaroid and Union LA, and now it's time to welcome the latest iteration inspired by Ceeze’s vision. The label gave the shoes a spring-ready makeover and added tons of intricate details to boost their appeal.

Each pair of these limited edition SB Dunk Lows costs a whopping $2,350, making them quite expensive for sneakerheads. Ceeze also opted to limit the number of pairs available to only ten, so that the shoes preserve their exclusivity.

If you are planning on investing in these shoes, you can visit Ceeze's e-commerce website for more information. The pairs are being sold exclusively on their website.

Ceeze created spring-ready Nike SB Dunk Low shoes inspired by Union LA's Air Jordan 4

The design house created ten pairs of Dunk Lows, and the design is heavily influenced by the seasonal swing in nature's hues. These one-of-a-kind kicks pay homage to Union LA's well-received "Taupe Haze" Air Jordan 4, which debuted in June last year. Featuring tones of gray and beige, Ceeze's SB Dunk Lows are a nod to the balmy summers.

Canvas and suede are a match made in heaven, and the shoes ideally align with the creative theme of the brand. A sustainable light tan canvas covers the toe box, which is neatly outlined with gray-toned suede. The dual-toned uppers feature gray tongues and eyestays. The signature “Cz” branding has found a place on the tongues, and the laces are dyed in a similar hue. The discernible yellow label with the Ceeze branding is attached adjacent to the collars of the sneakers.

The large indispensable Nike swooshes are accentuated with a gorgeous aqua blue tone. They are placed on the lateral sides of the shoes while the heel tabs are embellished with the iconic “UNION” logos.

The inside of the sneakers also features the vibrant aqua color. Beefy white midsoles, which are sprucely banded together with the brown gum outsoles, complete the sophisticated appearance of this pair.

Other recent ventures of Ceeze

Ceeze redesigned the Air Jordan 5 earlier this year, giving it a royal "Burgundy" color treatment. Burgundy alligator material was used to reinvent the 2006 Air Jordan 5, which looked surprisingly elegant in the jewel tone. The pair was fashioned with an ultra-soft suede gator, crisp black accents and reflective 3M tongue tabs. Priced at $3,500 and available in highly limited quantities, the shoes were sold via the online store of Ceeze.

