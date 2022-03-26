Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Polaroid x Nike, first teased back in 2021, it is finally seeing an official release date via the Nike SNKRS site. The photography company Polaroid is releasing its own makeover over the classic Nike SB Dunk Low silhouette.

The Polaroid x Nike Sb Dunk Low iteration will be released next month on April 5, 2022, via the official sites of Nike, SNKRS, and selected retailers. The special-edition collaborative take on SB Dunk has a low-cut variation, and was first teased by the sneaker teaser site, @zSneakerheadz via its Instagram handle.

More about the Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low kicks

There's a huge amount of attention around Nike and its Nike SB Dunk label this season, from Supreme to Union LA, and this season has given the sub-label a handsome batch of new pairs of sneakers and their makeovers.

SB Dunk Low's silhouette has been gaining a lot of traction from sneakerheads, and with many iterations such as "Phillies" and "Bart Simpsons," a forthcoming partnership with Polaroid could be something to look forward to for all the fans.

The collaboration was officially announced by the popular imprint camera's label, Polaroid via its Instagram handle, @polaroid, on March 10, 2022. The footwear giant, Nike, has also released its official imagery on the SNKRS website, on March 24, 2022.

The design from the collaboration is directly referenced by the iconic instant film camera that appears polaroid picture-esque. The iteration appears to have a leather upper in black with a heel counter and tongue in white. The heel counter is further broken up by a 'swoosh' branding in multi-colored hues. The swoosh is inspired by the Polaroid color spectrum, which starts at the quarter panel and goes all the way to midsoles.

The co-branding for the label is done with the embroided tags of both Nike and Polaroid over the heel tab, and the multi-colored swoosh, a nod to both Nike and Polaroid, appears again upon the footbed of the shoes. Rounding off the entire shoe, we see tooling in the south in an all-white color.

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low official images Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low official images https://t.co/NGgnROhyF0

Additional details include the "Polaroid" and "Nike SB" inscribtion over the insoles in a white color. The polaroid lace tips and the thin polaroid spectrum can be seen beneath the lace tips. A custom reflective construction can be seen embossed on both the logos on the rear ends.

The Polaroid x Nike SB Dunk Low will be retailing at a price of $110 on April 5, 2022 via SNKRS and selected Nike SB stockists.

