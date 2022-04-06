Nike SB Dunk Low Green Apple: Everything to know about Granny Smith-inspired shoes

It’s time to roll out the red carpet for the latest iteration of Nike’s SB Dunk Low shoes. The upcoming Granny Smith-inspired sneakers are not only startling the sneakerheads but also attracting a lot of attention from gastronomes with their green apple vibes.

The fruity experiments aren’t new to Nike. Earlier, the sportswear label introduced various other fruit-inspired shoes including “Blue Raspberry”, “Strawberry”, “Pineapple”, and “Cherry”.

The newly created Green Apple iteration will be the latest addition to Nike’s “Fruity Pack.”

Nike SB Dunk Low Green Apple sneakers made with dual-toned suedes

The activewear mogul that never fails to bedazzle its aficionados recently unveiled the first look of the Granny Smith kicks. Sneakerheads will have to wait for the official launch of the playful kicks. The limited edition pairs are expected to be sold at select retail stores as well as a few skate shops.

The two distinct hues of green, lime and forest, are used to adorn the stimulating uppers of the sneakers. Sporting vividness, the exclusive kicks are made with an off-white backdrop. The white canvas is beautifully decorated with green suede.

Indispensable Nike SB Dunk Low branding looks great on the off-white tongue tabs. The inner sides of the tongues are stamped with the whimsical graphics of Granny Smith apples exhibiting different cutesy expressions. Following the same color palette, the eyestays and lace arrangements are also created in lime green tones.

Forest green swooshes are embroidered on the two sides of each shoe that converges on the heel tab. The lime-hued heel tabs are embossed with Nike's signature branding. The midsoles are made prominently in the pure white color.

The inner soles are also made appealing with neon yellow toned branding. Lastly, lime green rubber outer soles are used to finish the snazzy pieces.

What else is happening with Nike’s Dunk Low?

The American activewear label recently disclosed the first look of its forthcoming Kyrie Irving’s Dunk Low sneakers. Constructed in the emblematic colors of UNC, the leathery pairs flaunt Baltic blue and pure white detailing.

Nike has also joined forces with the photography company Polaroid to reinterpret its SB Dunk Low shoes. Marked at $110, the pairs are available for purchase from April 5 onwards. It will be easily accessible via SNKRS and selected SB sellers.

